On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Olympic Gymnastics Results

The Associated Press
July 29, 2021 9:08 am
< a min read
      

Thursday

Women

All-Around

Final

1. Mai Murakami, Japan, 14.000.

2. Angelina Melnikova, ROC, 13.966.

2. Jade Carey, United States, 13.966.

4. Jennifer Gadirova, Britain, 13.800.

        Insight by Tableau: Learn about the factors that are important for agencies to improving customer experience by downloading this exclusive executive briefing.

5. Jessica Gadirova, Britain, 13.700.

5. Sunisa Lee, United States, 13.700.

7. Rebeca Andrade, Brazil, 13.666.

8. Brooklyn Moors, Canada, 13.566.

9. Nina Derwael, Belgium, 13.433.

10. Vladislava Urazova, ROC, 13.400.

11. Melanie de Jesus dos Santos, France, 13.333.

11. Giulia Steingruber, Switzerland, 13.333.

        Read more: Sports News

13. Kim Bui, Germany, 13.166.

14. Roxana Popa, Spain, 13.133.

15. Carolann Heduit, France, 13.033.

16. Martina Maggio, Italy, 13.000.

17. Tang Xijing, China, 12.966.

17. Alice D’Amato, Italy, 12.966.

19. Lu Yufei, China, 12.833.

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

20. Lee Yunseo, South Korea, 12.666.

21. Jutta Verkest, Belgium, 12.633.

22. Zsofia Kovacs, Hungary, 12.600.

23. Elisabeth Seitz, Germany, 12.433.

24. Lieke Wevers, Netherlands, 12.066.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USGS scientists install gauge to provide Lower Anacostia River area with information on water quality