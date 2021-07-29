Olympic Gymnastics Results

Thursday
Women
All-Around
Final
1. Mai Murakami, Japan, 14.000.
2. Angelina Melnikova, ROC, 13.966.
2. Jade Carey, United States, 13.966.
4. Jennifer Gadirova, Britain, 13.800.
5. Jessica Gadirova, Britain, 13.700.
5. Sunisa Lee, United States, 13.700.
7. Rebeca Andrade, Brazil, 13.666.
8. Brooklyn Moors, Canada, 13.566.
9. Nina Derwael, Belgium, 13.433.
10. Vladislava Urazova, ROC, 13.400.
11. Melanie de Jesus dos Santos, France, 13.333.
11. Giulia Steingruber, Switzerland, 13.333.
13. Kim Bui, Germany, 13.166.
14. Roxana Popa, Spain, 13.133.
15. Carolann Heduit, France, 13.033.
16. Martina Maggio, Italy, 13.000.
17. Tang Xijing, China, 12.966.
17. Alice D’Amato, Italy, 12.966.
19. Lu Yufei, China, 12.833.
20. Lee Yunseo, South Korea, 12.666.
21. Jutta Verkest, Belgium, 12.633.
22. Zsofia Kovacs, Hungary, 12.600.
23. Elisabeth Seitz, Germany, 12.433.
24. Lieke Wevers, Netherlands, 12.066.
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments