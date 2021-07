Olympic Judo Results

Sunday

Women

52 kg

Elimination Round of 32

Tetiana Levytska-Shukvani, Georgia, def. Sabiana Anestor, Haiti, Ippon, 2:20.

Natalia Kuziutina, Russia, def. Kristine Jimenez, Panama, Ippon, Yoko-shiho-gatame, 2:10.

Park Da-Sol, South Korea, def. Taciana Cesar, Guinea-Bissau, Ippon, Ude-hishigi-juji-gatame, 3:15.

Reka Pupp, Hungary, def. Majlinda Kelmendi, Kosovo, Waza-Ari, Ko-uchi-gari, 5:22.

Angelica Delgado, United States, def. Joana Ramos, Portugal, Ippon, Sode-tsurikomi-goshi, 6:26.

Fabienne Kocher, Switzerland, def. Ana Perez Box, Spain, Waza-Ari, O-uchi-gari, 4:00.

Sosorbaram Lkhagvasuren, Mongolia, def. Diyora Keldiyorova, Uzbekistan, Ippon, Ude-hishigi-juji-gatame, 1:30.

Larissa Pimenta, Brazil, def. Agata Perenc, Poland, Waza-Ari, Seoi-nage, 7:59.

Chelsie Giles, Britain, def. Arbresha Rexhepi, Macedonia, Ippon, Sankaku-jime, 0:59.

Soumiya Iraoui, Morocco, def. Kachakorn Warasiha, Thailand, Ippon, Ippon-seoi-nage, 4:36.

Andreea Chitu, Romania, def. Thuy Nguyen, Vietnam, Ippon, 1:41.

Charline van Snick, Belgium, def. Ecaterina Guica, Canada, Ippon, Ude-hishigi-juji-gatame, 2:59.

Gili Cohen, Israel, def. Gulbadam Babamuratova, Turkmenistan, Ippon, Yoko-shiho-gatame, 3:49.

