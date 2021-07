Tuesday

Men

81 kg

Elimination Round of 64

Robin Pacek, Sweden, def. Housni Thaoubani, Comoros, Ippon, Yoko-shiho-gatame, 0:42.

Mohamed Abdelaal, Egypt, def. Attila Ungvari, Hungary, Ippon, 5:20.

Akmal Murodov, Tajikistan, def. Joshter Andrew, Guam, Ippon, 3:12.

