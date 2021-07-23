Trending:
Sports News

Olympic Judo Results

The Associated Press
July 23, 2021 11:03 pm
Saturday

Men

60 kg

Elimination Round of 32

Tornike Tsjakadoea, Netherlands, def. Amartuvshin Dashdavaa, Mongolia, Waza-Ari, Ko-soto-gari, 6:39.

Yanislav Gerchev, Bulgaria, def. Lenin Preciado, Ecuador, Ippon, 4:38.

Artem Lesiuk, Ukraine, def. Jose Ramos, Guatemala, Ippon, 2:28.

Jorre Verstraeten, Belgium, def. Moritz Plafky, Germany, Waza-Ari, 8:02.

Karamat Huseynov, Azerbaijan, def. Ashley McKenzie, Britain, Waza-Ari, Seoi-nage, 4:00.

Mihrac Akkus, Turkey, def. Ngawang Namgyel, Bhutan, Ippon, Ude-hishigi-juji-gatame, 1:05.

Eric Takabatake, Brazil, def. Soukphaxay Sithisane, Laos, Ippon, 3:17.

Women

48 kg

Elimination Round of 32

Gabriela Chibana, Brazil, def. Harriet Bonface, Malawi, Ippon, Seoi-nage, 0:14.

Irina Dolgova, Russia, def. Soniya Bhatta, Nepal, Ippon, Kuzure-kesa-gatame, 1:16.

Lin Chen-Hao, Taiwan, def. Francesca Milani, Italy, Ippon, 3:44.

Mary Dee Vargas Ley, Chile, def. Katharina Menz, Germany, Waza-Ari, Ko-uchi-gari, 5:18.

Shira Rishony, Israel, def. Luz Alvarez, Colombia, Ippon, 3:12.

Milica Nikolic, Serbia, def. Shirine Boukli, France, Ippon, 2:59.

Catarina Costa, Portugal, def. Aisha Gurbanli, Azerbaijan, Waza-Ari, Kata-guruma, 4:00.

Li Yanan, China, def. Otgontsetseg Galbadrakh, Kazakhstan, Ippon, 3:58.

Eva Csernoviczki, Hungary, def. Shushila Devi Likmabam, India, Ippon, Yoko-shiho-gatame, 2:40.

Paula Pareto, Argentina, def. Geronay Whitebooi, South Africa, Ippon, 2:07.

Marusa Stangar, Slovenia, def. Kang Yujeong, South Korea, Ippon, Tate-shiho-gatame, 2:00.

Julia Figueroa, Spain, def. Gulkader Senturk, Turkey, Ippon, 3:33.

