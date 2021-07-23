Olympic Judo Results

Saturday
Men
60 kg
Elimination Round of 32
Tornike Tsjakadoea, Netherlands, def. Amartuvshin Dashdavaa, Mongolia, Waza-Ari, Ko-soto-gari, 6:39.
Yanislav Gerchev, Bulgaria, def. Lenin Preciado, Ecuador, Ippon, 4:38.
Artem Lesiuk, Ukraine, def. Jose Ramos, Guatemala, Ippon, 2:28.
Jorre Verstraeten, Belgium, def. Moritz Plafky, Germany, Waza-Ari, 8:02.
Karamat Huseynov, Azerbaijan, def. Ashley McKenzie, Britain, Waza-Ari, Seoi-nage, 4:00.
Mihrac Akkus, Turkey, def. Ngawang Namgyel, Bhutan, Ippon, Ude-hishigi-juji-gatame, 1:05.
Eric Takabatake, Brazil, def. Soukphaxay Sithisane, Laos, Ippon, 3:17.
Women
48 kg
Elimination Round of 32
Gabriela Chibana, Brazil, def. Harriet Bonface, Malawi, Ippon, Seoi-nage, 0:14.
Irina Dolgova, Russia, def. Soniya Bhatta, Nepal, Ippon, Kuzure-kesa-gatame, 1:16.
Lin Chen-Hao, Taiwan, def. Francesca Milani, Italy, Ippon, 3:44.
Mary Dee Vargas Ley, Chile, def. Katharina Menz, Germany, Waza-Ari, Ko-uchi-gari, 5:18.
Shira Rishony, Israel, def. Luz Alvarez, Colombia, Ippon, 3:12.
Milica Nikolic, Serbia, def. Shirine Boukli, France, Ippon, 2:59.
Catarina Costa, Portugal, def. Aisha Gurbanli, Azerbaijan, Waza-Ari, Kata-guruma, 4:00.
Li Yanan, China, def. Otgontsetseg Galbadrakh, Kazakhstan, Ippon, 3:58.
Eva Csernoviczki, Hungary, def. Shushila Devi Likmabam, India, Ippon, Yoko-shiho-gatame, 2:40.
Paula Pareto, Argentina, def. Geronay Whitebooi, South Africa, Ippon, 2:07.
Marusa Stangar, Slovenia, def. Kang Yujeong, South Korea, Ippon, Tate-shiho-gatame, 2:00.
Julia Figueroa, Spain, def. Gulkader Senturk, Turkey, Ippon, 3:33.
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments