On Air: Stratford University's Tech Talk
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Olympic Men’s 3×3 Basketball Glance

The Associated Press
July 25, 2021 1:00 pm
< a min read
      

All Times ET

Group A

Country W L Pts
Serbia 4 0 8
Latvia 3 1 6
Netherlands 3 1 6
Belgium 2 2 4
Poland 2 2 4
Japan 1 3 2
Russia 1 3 2
China 0 4 0

Friday, July 23

Latvia 21, Poland 14

Serbia 22, China 13

Saturday, July 24

Russia 21, China 13

        Insight by Tableau: Learn about the factors that are important for agencies to improving customer experience by downloading this exclusive executive briefing.

Serbia 16, Netherlands 15

Belgium 21, Latvia 20

Poland 20, Japan 19 OT

Netherlands 18, Russia 15

Japan 18, Belgium 16 OT

Belgium 21, Russia 16

Serbia 15, Poland 12

Sunday, July 25

Latvia 18, China 17

        Read more: Sports News

Serbia 21, Belgium 14

Poland 21, Russia 16

Netherlands 21, Japan 20

Netherlands 21, China 18

Latvia 21, Japan 18

Belgium vs China 10:35 p.m.

Serbia vs Japan 11 p.m.

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Monday, July 26

Japan vs Russia 2 a.m.

Latvia vs Serbia 2:25 a.m.

Netherlands vs Belgium 5:40 a.m.

Poland vs China 6:05 a.m.

Russia vs Latvia 9 a.m.

Netherlands vs Poland 9:25 a.m.

Tuesday, July 27

Belgium vs Poland 1:40 a.m.

China vs Japan 2:05 a.m.

Serbia vs Russia 5 a.m.

Latvia vs Netherlands 5:25 a.m.

Quarterfinal 8 a.m.

Quarterfinal 9:20 a.m.

Wednesday, July 28

Semifinal 4:30 a.m.

Semifinal 5:40 a.m.

Bronze Medal 8:15 a.m.

Gold Medal 9:25 a.m.

Medal Ceremony 10:19 a.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Army Gen. Hokanson thanks Guard members for support fighting the Bootleg Fire in Oregon