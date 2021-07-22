Olympic Men’s 3×3 Basketball Glance

All Times GMT
Group A
|Country
|W
|L
|Pts
|Belgium
|0
|0
|0
|China
|0
|0
|0
|Japan
|0
|0
|0
|Latvia
|0
|0
|0
|Netherlands
|0
|0
|0
|Poland
|0
|0
|0
|Russia
|0
|0
|0
|Serbia
|0
|0
|0
Saturday, July 24
Poland vs Latvia 0235 GMT
China vs Serbia 0300 GMT
Russia vs China 0600 GMT
Serbia vs Netherlands 0625 GMT
Latvia vs Belgium 0940 GMT
Japan vs Poland 1005 GMT
Netherlands vs Russia 1300 GMT
Belgium vs Japan 1325 GMT
Sunday, July 25
Russia vs Belgium 0235 GMT
Poland vs Serbia 0300 GMT
China vs Latvia 0600 GMT
Serbia vs Belgium 0625 GMT
Russia vs Poland 0940 GMT
Japan vs Netherlands 1005 GMT
Netherlands vs China 1300 GMT
Latvia vs Japan 1325 GMT
Monday, July 26
Belgium vs China 0235 GMT
Serbia vs Japan 0300 GMT
Japan vs Russia 0600 GMT
Latvia vs Serbia 0625 GMT
Netherlands vs Belgium 0940 GMT
Poland vs China 1005 GMT
Russia vs Latvia 1300 GMT
Netherlands vs Poland 1325 GMT
Tuesday, July 27
Belgium vs Poland 0540 GMT
China vs Japan 0605 GMT
Serbia vs Russia 0900 GMT
Latvia vs Netherlands 0925 GMT
Quarterfinal 1200 GMT
Quarterfinal 1320 GMT
Wednesday, July 28
Semifinal 0830 GMT
Semifinal 0940 GMT
Bronze Medal 1215 GMT
Gold Medal 1325 GMT
Medal Ceremony 1419 GMT
