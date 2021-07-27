Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Olympic Men’s Beach Volleyball Glance

The Associated Press
July 27, 2021 9:00 pm
1 min read
      

All Times GMT

Group A

Country W L Pts
Norway 2 0 4
ROC 2 0 4
Australia 0 2 2
Spain 0 2 2

Group B

Country W L Pts
Latvia 1 0 2
ROC 1 0 2
Czech Republic 0 1 1
Mexico 0 1 1

Group C

Country W L Pts
United States 2 0 4
Qatar 1 0 2
Switzerland 0 2 2
Italy 0 1 1

Group D

Country W L Pts
Netherlands 2 0 4
Brazil 1 1 3
United States 1 1 3
Argentina 0 2 2

Group E

Country W L Pts
Brazil 2 0 4
Poland 2 0 4
Chile 0 2 2
Morocco 0 2 2

Group F

Country W L Pts
Italy 2 0 4
Germany 1 1 3
Poland 1 1 3
Japan 0 2 2

Saturday, July 24

Brazil 2, Argentina 0 (21-16, 21-17)

ROC 2, Spain 0 (21-19, 22-20)

Netherlands 2, United States 0 (21-17, 21-18)

        Insight by Extreme Networks: Learn about the Energy Department’s Nevada National Security Site’s network modernization goals and future priorities in this free webinar.

Norway 2, Australia 1 (21-18, 18-21, 15-13)

Sunday, July 25

Poland 2, Japan 0 (21-15, 21-14)

Brazil 2, Chile 1 (21-15, 16-21, 15-12)

Poland 2, Morocco 0 (21-17, 21-11)

Qatar 2, Switzerland 0 (21-17, 21-16)

Italy 2, Germany 1 (19-21, 21-19, 15-13)

United States 2, Italy 0 (21-18, 21-19)

Monday, July 26

ROC 2, Mexico 1 (24-26, 21-15, 18-16)

        Read more: Sports News

ROC 2, Australia 0 (21-14, 21-16)

Latvia 2, Czech Republic 0, Czech Republic DNS

Norway 2, Spain 0 (21-17, 24-22)

Tuesday, July 27

Italy 2, Japan 0 (21-19, 21-16)

United States 2, Brazil 1 (24-22, 19-21, 15-13)

Brazil 2, Morocco 0 (21-14, 21-16)

Poland 2, Chile 0 (21-17, 21-18)

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Germany 2, Poland 0 (22-20, 21-16)

Netherlands 2, Argentina 0 (21-14, 21-14)

Wednesday, July 28

United States 2, Switzerland 0 (21-19, 23-21)

Spain vs Australia 0800 GMT

Qatar vs Italy 1100 GMT

Norway vs ROC 1300 GMT

Thursday, July 29

United States vs Argentina 0200 GMT

Czech Republic vs Mexico 0700 GMT

ROC vs Latvia 0800 GMT

Brazil vs Netherlands 1300 GMT

Friday, July 30

Italy vs Switzerland 0100 GMT

Chile vs Morocco 0200 GMT

Italy vs Poland 0700 GMT

Poland vs Brazil 1200 GMT

Qatar vs United States 1300 GMT

Saturday, July 31

Japan vs Germany 0200 GMT

Latvia vs Mexico 0600 GMT

ROC vs Czech Republic 0700 GMT

TBD 1200 GMT

TBD 1300 GMT

Sunday, August 1

TBD 1300 GMT

Monday, August 2

TBD 0000 GMT

TBD 0100 GMT

TBD 0400 GMT

TBD 0500 GMT

TBD 0800 GMT

TBD 0900 GMT

TBD 1200 GMT

Wednesday, August 4

Quarterfinal 0000 GMT

Quarterfinal 0100 GMT

Quarterfinal 1200 GMT

Quarterfinal 1300 GMT

Thursday, August 5

Semifinal 0100 GMT

Semifinal 1300 GMT

Saturday, August 7

Bronze Medal 0100 GMT

Gold Medal 0230 GMT

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Randy Moore sworn in as 20th Chief of the USDA Forest Service