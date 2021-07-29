Olympic Men’s Beach Volleyball Glance

All Times ET
Group A
|Country
|W
|L
|Pts
|ROC
|3
|0
|6
|Norway
|2
|1
|5
|Spain
|1
|2
|4
|Australia
|0
|3
|3
Group B
|Country
|W
|L
|Pts
|Latvia
|2
|0
|4
|Czech Republic
|1
|1
|3
|ROC
|1
|1
|3
|Mexico
|0
|2
|2
Group C
|Country
|W
|L
|Pts
|Qatar
|2
|0
|4
|United States
|2
|0
|4
|Italy
|0
|2
|2
|Switzerland
|0
|2
|2
Group D
|Country
|W
|L
|Pts
|Brazil
|2
|1
|5
|Netherlands
|2
|1
|5
|United States
|2
|1
|5
|Argentina
|0
|3
|3
Group E
|Country
|W
|L
|Pts
|Brazil
|2
|0
|4
|Poland
|2
|0
|4
|Chile
|0
|2
|2
|Morocco
|0
|2
|2
Group F
|Country
|W
|L
|Pts
|Italy
|2
|0
|4
|Germany
|1
|1
|3
|Poland
|1
|1
|3
|Japan
|0
|2
|2
Friday, July 23
Brazil 2, Argentina 0 (21-16, 21-17)
Saturday, July 24
ROC 2, Spain 0 (21-19, 22-20)
Netherlands 2, United States 0 (21-17, 21-18)
Norway 2, Australia 1 (21-18, 18-21, 15-13)
Poland 2, Japan 0 (21-15, 21-14)
Brazil 2, Chile 1 (21-15, 16-21, 15-12)
Sunday, July 25
Poland 2, Morocco 0 (21-17, 21-11)
Qatar 2, Switzerland 0 (21-17, 21-16)
Italy 2, Germany 1 (19-21, 21-19, 15-13)
United States 2, Italy 0 (21-18, 21-19)
ROC 2, Mexico 1 (24-26, 21-15, 18-16)
Monday, July 26
ROC 2, Australia 0 (21-14, 21-16)
Latvia 2, Czech Republic 0, Czech Republic DNS
Norway 2, Spain 0 (21-17, 24-22)
Italy 2, Japan 0 (21-19, 21-16)
United States 2, Brazil 1 (24-22, 19-21, 15-13)
Tuesday, July 27
Brazil 2, Morocco 0 (21-14, 21-16)
Poland 2, Chile 0 (21-17, 21-18)
Germany 2, Poland 0 (22-20, 21-16)
Netherlands 2, Argentina 0 (21-14, 21-14)
United States 2, Switzerland 0 (21-19, 23-21)
Wednesday, July 28
Spain 2, Australia 0 (21-16, 21-16)
Qatar 2, Italy 0 (24-22, 21-13)
ROC 2, Norway 0 (21-19, 21-19)
United States 2, Argentina 1 (21-19, 18-21, 15-6)
Thursday, July 29
Czech Republic 2, Mexico 1 (17-21, 21-16, 16-14)
Latvia 2, ROC 1 (21-13, 19-21, 11-15)
Brazil 2, Netherlands 0 (21-14, 24-22)
Italy vs Switzerland 9 p.m.
Chile vs Morocco 10 p.m.
Friday, July 30
Italy vs Poland 3 a.m.
Poland vs Brazil 8 a.m.
Qatar vs United States 9 a.m.
Japan vs Germany 10 p.m.
Saturday, July 31
Latvia vs Mexico 2 a.m.
ROC vs Czech Republic 3 a.m.
TBD 8 a.m.
TBD 9 a.m.
Sunday, August 1
ROC vs TBD 9 a.m.
TBD 8 p.m.
TBD 9 p.m.
Monday, August 2
TBD vs Brazil 12 a.m.
TBD 1 a.m.
TBD 4 a.m.
TBD 5 a.m.
TBD 8 a.m.
Tuesday, August 3
Quarterfinal 8 p.m.
Quarterfinal 9 p.m.
Wednesday, August 4
Quarterfinal 8 a.m.
Quarterfinal 9 a.m.
Thursday, August 5
Semifinal 8 a.m.
Semifinal 9 a.m.
Friday, August 6
Bronze Medal 9 p.m.
Gold Medal 10:30 p.m.
