Olympic Men’s Beach Volleyball Glance

The Associated Press
July 29, 2021 9:00 pm
2 min read
      

All Times ET

Group A

Country W L Pts
ROC 3 0 6
Norway 2 1 5
Spain 1 2 4
Australia 0 3 3

Group B

Country W L Pts
Latvia 2 0 4
Czech Republic 1 1 3
ROC 1 1 3
Mexico 0 2 2

Group C

Country W L Pts
Qatar 2 0 4
United States 2 0 4
Italy 0 2 2
Switzerland 0 2 2

Group D

Country W L Pts
Brazil 2 1 5
Netherlands 2 1 5
United States 2 1 5
Argentina 0 3 3

Group E

Country W L Pts
Brazil 2 0 4
Poland 2 0 4
Chile 0 2 2
Morocco 0 2 2

Group F

Country W L Pts
Italy 2 0 4
Germany 1 1 3
Poland 1 1 3
Japan 0 2 2

Friday, July 23

Brazil 2, Argentina 0 (21-16, 21-17)

Saturday, July 24

ROC 2, Spain 0 (21-19, 22-20)

Netherlands 2, United States 0 (21-17, 21-18)

Norway 2, Australia 1 (21-18, 18-21, 15-13)

Poland 2, Japan 0 (21-15, 21-14)

Brazil 2, Chile 1 (21-15, 16-21, 15-12)

Sunday, July 25

Poland 2, Morocco 0 (21-17, 21-11)

Qatar 2, Switzerland 0 (21-17, 21-16)

Italy 2, Germany 1 (19-21, 21-19, 15-13)

United States 2, Italy 0 (21-18, 21-19)

ROC 2, Mexico 1 (24-26, 21-15, 18-16)

Monday, July 26

ROC 2, Australia 0 (21-14, 21-16)

Latvia 2, Czech Republic 0, Czech Republic DNS

Norway 2, Spain 0 (21-17, 24-22)

Italy 2, Japan 0 (21-19, 21-16)

United States 2, Brazil 1 (24-22, 19-21, 15-13)

Tuesday, July 27

Brazil 2, Morocco 0 (21-14, 21-16)

Poland 2, Chile 0 (21-17, 21-18)

Germany 2, Poland 0 (22-20, 21-16)

Netherlands 2, Argentina 0 (21-14, 21-14)

United States 2, Switzerland 0 (21-19, 23-21)

Wednesday, July 28

Spain 2, Australia 0 (21-16, 21-16)

Qatar 2, Italy 0 (24-22, 21-13)

ROC 2, Norway 0 (21-19, 21-19)

United States 2, Argentina 1 (21-19, 18-21, 15-6)

Thursday, July 29

Czech Republic 2, Mexico 1 (17-21, 21-16, 16-14)

Latvia 2, ROC 1 (21-13, 19-21, 11-15)

Brazil 2, Netherlands 0 (21-14, 24-22)

Italy vs Switzerland 9 p.m.

Chile vs Morocco 10 p.m.

Friday, July 30

Italy vs Poland 3 a.m.

Poland vs Brazil 8 a.m.

Qatar vs United States 9 a.m.

Japan vs Germany 10 p.m.

Saturday, July 31

Latvia vs Mexico 2 a.m.

ROC vs Czech Republic 3 a.m.

TBD 8 a.m.

TBD 9 a.m.

Sunday, August 1

ROC vs TBD 9 a.m.

TBD 8 p.m.

TBD 9 p.m.

Monday, August 2

TBD vs Brazil 12 a.m.

TBD 1 a.m.

TBD 4 a.m.

TBD 5 a.m.

TBD 8 a.m.

Tuesday, August 3

Quarterfinal 8 p.m.

Quarterfinal 9 p.m.

Wednesday, August 4

Quarterfinal 8 a.m.

Quarterfinal 9 a.m.

Thursday, August 5

Semifinal 8 a.m.

Semifinal 9 a.m.

Friday, August 6

Bronze Medal 9 p.m.

Gold Medal 10:30 p.m.

