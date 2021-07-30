On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Olympic Men’s Beach Volleyball Glance

The Associated Press
July 30, 2021 9:00 pm
2 min read
      

All Times GMT

Group A

Country W L Pts
ROC 3 0 6
Norway 2 1 5
Spain 1 2 4
Australia 0 3 3

Group B

Country W L Pts
Latvia 2 1 5
ROC 2 1 5
Czech Republic 1 2 4
Mexico 1 2 4

Group C

Country W L Pts
Qatar 3 0 6
United States 2 1 5
Switzerland 1 2 4
Italy 0 3 3

Group D

Country W L Pts
Brazil 2 1 5
Netherlands 2 1 5
United States 2 1 5
Argentina 0 3 3

Group E

Country W L Pts
Brazil 3 0 6
Poland 2 1 5
Chile 1 2 4
Morocco 0 3 3

Group F

Country W L Pts
Italy 3 0 6
Germany 2 1 5
Poland 1 2 4
Japan 0 3 3

Saturday, July 24

Brazil 2, Argentina 0 (21-16, 21-17)

ROC 2, Spain 0 (21-19, 22-20)

Netherlands 2, United States 0 (21-17, 21-18)

        Insight by Iron Bow Technologies and Dell Technologies: Learn how some agencies are applying automation to their mission areas and finding better results by downloading this exclusive e-book.

Norway 2, Australia 1 (21-18, 18-21, 15-13)

Sunday, July 25

Poland 2, Japan 0 (21-15, 21-14)

Brazil 2, Chile 1 (21-15, 16-21, 15-12)

Poland 2, Morocco 0 (21-17, 21-11)

Qatar 2, Switzerland 0 (21-17, 21-16)

Italy 2, Germany 1 (19-21, 21-19, 15-13)

United States 2, Italy 0 (21-18, 21-19)

Monday, July 26

ROC 2, Mexico 1 (24-26, 21-15, 18-16)

        Read more: Sports News

ROC 2, Australia 0 (21-14, 21-16)

Latvia 2, Czech Republic 0, Czech Republic DNS

Norway 2, Spain 0 (21-17, 24-22)

Tuesday, July 27

Italy 2, Japan 0 (21-19, 21-16)

United States 2, Brazil 1 (24-22, 19-21, 15-13)

Brazil 2, Morocco 0 (21-14, 21-16)

Poland 2, Chile 0 (21-17, 21-18)

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Germany 2, Poland 0 (22-20, 21-16)

Netherlands 2, Argentina 0 (21-14, 21-14)

Wednesday, July 28

United States 2, Switzerland 0 (21-19, 23-21)

Spain 2, Australia 0 (21-16, 21-16)

Qatar 2, Italy 0 (24-22, 21-13)

ROC 2, Norway 0 (21-19, 21-19)

Thursday, July 29

United States 2, Argentina 1 (21-19, 18-21, 15-6)

Czech Republic 2, Mexico 1 (17-21, 21-16, 16-14)

Latvia 2, ROC 1 (21-13, 19-21, 11-15)

Brazil 2, Netherlands 0 (21-14, 24-22)

Friday, July 30

Switzerland 2, Italy 1 (21-14, 24-26, 15-13)

Chile 2, Morocco 0 (21-14, 21-12)

Italy 2, Poland 1 (21-19, 17-21, 15-10)

Brazil 2, Poland 1 (19-21, 21-14, 17-15)

Qatar 2, United States 0 (21-18, 21-17)

Saturday, July 31

Germany 2, Japan 0 (21-16, 21-11)

Mexico 2, Latvia 0 (21-18, 21-16)

ROC 2, Czech Republic 1 (19-21, 21-13, 15-8)

Spain 2, Poland 1 (31-29, 19-21, 15-7)

Chile 2, Switzerland 0 (21-17, 21-18)

Sunday, August 1

Qatar vs United States 0400 GMT

Norway vs Netherlands 1300 GMT

Monday, August 2

Brazil vs Latvia 0400 GMT

ROC vs TBD 0500 GMT

Poland vs Italy 0800 GMT

TBD vs ROC 0900 GMT

Mexico vs Brazil 1200 GMT

United States vs Germany 1300 GMT

Wednesday, August 4

Quarterfinal 0000 GMT

Quarterfinal 0100 GMT

Quarterfinal 1200 GMT

Quarterfinal 1300 GMT

Thursday, August 5

Semifinal 1200 GMT

Semifinal 1300 GMT

Saturday, August 7

Bronze Medal 0100 GMT

Gold Medal 0230 GMT

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Seattle area law enforcement officers train with US Coast Guard