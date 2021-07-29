Olympic Men’s Golf Scores

Wednesday

At Kasumigaseki Country Club – East Course

Saitama, Japan

Yardage: 7,447; Par: 71

First Round

Sepp Straka, Austria 32-31—63 Jazz Janewattananond, Thailand 33-31—64 Carlos Ortiz, Mexico 34-31—65 Thomas Pieters, Belgium 35-30—65 Joachim B. Hansen, Denmark 31-35—66 Juvic Pagunsan, Philippines 34-32—66 Jhonattan Vegas, Venezuela 34-32—66 Paul Casey, England 33-34—67 Anirban Lahiri, India 33-34—67 Sebastian Munoz, Colombia 34-33—67 Alex Noren, Sweden 33-34—67 Adri Arnaus, Spain 34-34—68 Christiaan Bezuidenhout, South Africa 35-33—68 Viktor Hovland, Norway 32-36—68 Si Woo Kim, South Korea 37-31—68 Henrik Norlander, Sweden 34-34—68 Patrick Reed, United States 33-35—68 Antoine Rozner, France 36-32—68 Xander Schauffele, United States 34-34—68 Abraham Ancer, Mexico 34-35—69 Corey Conners, Canada 36-33—69 Mackenzie Hughes, Canada 35-34—69 Romain Langasque, France 33-36—69 Hideki Matsuyama, Japan 33-36—69 Rory McIlroy, Northern Ireland 35-34—69 Collin Morikawa, United States 34-35—69 Mito Pereira, Chile 37-32—69 Rory Sabbatini, Slovakia 36-33—69 Matthias Schwab, Austria 36-33—69 Carl Yuan, China 34-35—69 Jorge Campillo, Spain 36-34—70 Thomas Detry, Belgium 34-36—70 Tommy Fleetwood, England 36-34—70 Ryan Fox, New Zealand 35-35—70 Sungjae Im, South Korea 35-35—70 Marc Leishman, Australia 37-33—70 Hurly Long, Austria 36-34—70 Shane Lowry, Ireland 35-35—70 Joaquin Niemann, Chile 35-35—70 Sami Valimaki, Finland 35-35—70 Gunn Charoenkul, Thailand 37-34—71 Garrick Higgo, South Africa 35-36—71 Rikuya Hoshino, Japan 37-34—71 Guido Migliozzi, Italy 37-34—71 Renato Paratore, Italy 35-36—71 Cameron Smith, Australia 34-37—71 Justin Thomas, United States 36-35—71 Wu Ashun, China 35-37—72 Kristian Krogh Johannessen, Norway 35-37—72 Ondrej Lieser, Czech Republic 35-37—72 Adrian Meronk, Poland 34-38—72 Rafael Campos, Puerto Rico 38-35—73 Rasmus Hojgaard, Denmark 36-37—73 Maximilian Kieffer, Germany 36-37—73 Scott Vincent, Zimbabwe 35-38—73 Fabrizio Zanotti, Paraguay 37-36—73 Gavin Green, Malaysia 36-38—74 C.T. Pan, Chinese Taipei 37-37—74 Kalle Samooja, Finland 36-39—75 Udayan Mane, India 35-41—76

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.