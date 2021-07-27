Trending:
Sports News

Olympic Men’s Rugby Glance

The Associated Press
July 27, 2021 8:34 pm
< a min read
      

All Times ET

Group A

Country W L T Pts
New Zealand 3 0 0 6
Argentina 2 1 0 4
Australia 1 2 0 2
South Korea 0 3 0 0

Group B

Country W L T Pts
Fiji 3 0 0 6
Britain 2 1 0 4
Canada 1 2 0 2
Japan 0 3 0 0

Group C

Country W L T Pts
South Africa 3 0 0 6
United States 2 1 0 4
Ireland 1 2 0 2
Kenya 0 3 0 0

Sunday, July 25

Fiji 24, Japan 19

Britain 24, Canada 0

New Zealand 50, South Korea 5

Argentina 29, Australia 19

South Africa 33, Ireland 14

United States 19, Kenya 14

Monday, July 26

Britain 34, Japan 0

Fiji 28, Canada 14

New Zealand 35, Argentina 14

Australia 42, South Korea 5

United States 19, Ireland 17

South Africa 14, Kenya 5

Canada 36, Japan 12

Fiji 33, Britain 7

Argentina 56, South Korea 0

New Zealand 14, Australia 12

Ireland 12, Kenya 7

South Africa 17, United States 12

Tuesday, July 27

Quarterfinals

Placing

Semifinals

Ireland 31, South Korea 0

Kenya 21, Japan 7

New Zealand 21, Canada 10

Britain 26, United States 21

Argentina 19, South Africa 14

Fiji 19, Australia 0

Japan 31, South Korea 19

Kenya 22, Ireland 0

United States 21, Canada 14

South Africa 22, Australia 19

New Zealand vs Britain 10 p.m.

Argentina vs Fiji 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday, July 28

Placing

Canada vs Australia 3:30 a.m.

United States vs South Africa 4 a.m.

Bronze Medal 4:30 a.m.

Gold Medal 5 a.m.

