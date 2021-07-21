Olympic Men’s Rugby Glance

All Times ET

Group A

Country W L T Pts Argentina 0 0 0 0 Australia 0 0 0 0 New Zealand 0 0 0 0 South Korea 0 0 0 0

Group B

Country W L T Pts Britain 0 0 0 0 Canada 0 0 0 0 Fiji 0 0 0 0 Japan 0 0 0 0

Group C

Country W L T Pts Ireland 0 0 0 0 Kenya 0 0 0 0 South Africa 0 0 0 0 United States 0 0 0 0

Sunday, July 25

Fiji vs Japan 8 p.m.

Britain vs Canada 8:30 p.m.

New Zealand vs South Korea 9 p.m.

Australia vs Argentina 9:30 p.m.

South Africa vs Ireland 10 p.m.

United States vs Kenya 10:30 p.m.

Monday, July 26

Britain vs Japan 3:30 a.m.

Fiji vs Canada 4 a.m.

New Zealand vs Argentina 4:30 a.m.

Australia vs South Korea 5 a.m.

United States vs Ireland 5:30 a.m.

South Africa vs Kenya 6 a.m.

Canada vs Japan 8 p.m.

Fiji vs Britain 8:30 p.m.

Argentina vs South Korea 9 p.m.

New Zealand vs Australia 9:30 p.m.

Kenya vs Ireland 10 p.m.

South Africa vs United States 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday, July 27

TBD 3:30 a.m.

TBD 4 a.m.

Quarterfinal 4:30 a.m.

Quarterfinal 5 a.m.

Quarterfinal 5:30 a.m.

Quarterfinal 6 a.m.

Placing 8 p.m.

Placing 8:30 p.m.

TBD 9 p.m.

TBD 9:30 p.m.

Semifinal 10 p.m.

Semifinal 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday, July 28

Placing 3:30 a.m.

Placing 4 a.m.

Bronze Medal 4:30 a.m.

Gold Medal 5 a.m.

Medal Ceremony 5:30 a.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.