Olympic Men’s Rugby Glance

All Times ET
Group A
|Country
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|Argentina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Australia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|New Zealand
|0
|0
|0
|0
|South Korea
|0
|0
|0
|0
Group B
|Country
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|Britain
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Canada
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Fiji
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Japan
|0
|0
|0
|0
Group C
|Country
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|Ireland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kenya
|0
|0
|0
|0
|South Africa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|United States
|0
|0
|0
|0
Sunday, July 25
Fiji vs Japan 8 p.m.
Britain vs Canada 8:30 p.m.
New Zealand vs South Korea 9 p.m.
Australia vs Argentina 9:30 p.m.
South Africa vs Ireland 10 p.m.
United States vs Kenya 10:30 p.m.
Monday, July 26
Britain vs Japan 3:30 a.m.
Fiji vs Canada 4 a.m.
New Zealand vs Argentina 4:30 a.m.
Australia vs South Korea 5 a.m.
United States vs Ireland 5:30 a.m.
South Africa vs Kenya 6 a.m.
Canada vs Japan 8 p.m.
Fiji vs Britain 8:30 p.m.
Argentina vs South Korea 9 p.m.
New Zealand vs Australia 9:30 p.m.
Kenya vs Ireland 10 p.m.
South Africa vs United States 10:30 p.m.
Tuesday, July 27
TBD 3:30 a.m.
TBD 4 a.m.
Quarterfinal 4:30 a.m.
Quarterfinal 5 a.m.
Quarterfinal 5:30 a.m.
Quarterfinal 6 a.m.
Placing 8 p.m.
Placing 8:30 p.m.
TBD 9 p.m.
TBD 9:30 p.m.
Semifinal 10 p.m.
Semifinal 10:30 p.m.
Wednesday, July 28
Placing 3:30 a.m.
Placing 4 a.m.
Bronze Medal 4:30 a.m.
Gold Medal 5 a.m.
Medal Ceremony 5:30 a.m.
