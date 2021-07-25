Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Olympic Men’s Rugby Glance

The Associated Press
July 25, 2021 8:37 pm
< a min read
      

All Times ET

Group A

Country W L T Pts
Argentina 0 0 0 0
Australia 0 0 0 0
New Zealand 0 0 0 0
South Korea 0 0 0 0

Group B

Country W L T Pts
Britain 1 0 0 2
Fiji 1 0 0 2
Canada 0 1 0 0
Japan 0 1 0 0

Group C

Country W L T Pts
Ireland 0 0 0 0
Kenya 0 0 0 0
South Africa 0 0 0 0
United States 0 0 0 0

Sunday, July 25

Fiji 24, Japan 19

Britain 24, Canada 0

New Zealand vs South Korea 9 p.m.

        Insight by ThunderCat Technology and Dell Technologies: Learn different ways agencies are taking more advantage of AI and ML tools to help exceed mission expectations by downloading this exclusive e-book.

Australia vs Argentina 9:30 p.m.

South Africa vs Ireland 10 p.m.

United States vs Kenya 10:30 p.m.

Monday, July 26

Britain vs Japan 3:30 a.m.

Fiji vs Canada 4 a.m.

New Zealand vs Argentina 4:30 a.m.

Australia vs South Korea 5 a.m.

United States vs Ireland 5:30 a.m.

        Read more: Sports News

South Africa vs Kenya 6 a.m.

Canada vs Japan 8 p.m.

Fiji vs Britain 8:30 p.m.

Argentina vs South Korea 9 p.m.

New Zealand vs Australia 9:30 p.m.

Kenya vs Ireland 10 p.m.

South Africa vs United States 10:30 p.m.

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Tuesday, July 27

TBD 3:30 a.m.

TBD 4 a.m.

Quarterfinal 4:30 a.m.

Quarterfinal 5 a.m.

Quarterfinal 5:30 a.m.

Quarterfinal 6 a.m.

Placing 8 p.m.

Placing 8:30 p.m.

TBD 9 p.m.

TBD 9:30 p.m.

Semifinal 10 p.m.

Semifinal 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday, July 28

Placing 3:30 a.m.

Placing 4 a.m.

Bronze Medal 4:30 a.m.

Gold Medal 5 a.m.

Medal Ceremony 5:30 a.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Army Gen. Hokanson thanks Guard members for support fighting the Bootleg Fire in Oregon