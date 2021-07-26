Trending:
Sports News

Olympic Men’s Rugby Glance

The Associated Press
July 26, 2021 8:32 pm
< a min read
      

All Times ET

Group A

Country W L T Pts
New Zealand 2 0 0 4
Argentina 1 1 0 2
Australia 1 1 0 2
South Korea 0 2 0 0

Group B

Country W L T Pts
Britain 2 0 0 4
Fiji 2 0 0 4
Canada 1 2 0 2
Japan 0 3 0 0

Group C

Country W L T Pts
South Africa 2 0 0 4
United States 2 0 0 4
Ireland 0 2 0 0
Kenya 0 2 0 0

Sunday, July 25

Fiji 24, Japan 19

Britain 24, Canada 0

New Zealand 50, South Korea 5

Argentina 29, Australia 19

South Africa 33, Ireland 14

United States 19, Kenya 14

Monday, July 26

Britain 34, Japan 0

Fiji 28, Canada 14

New Zealand 35, Argentina 14

Australia 42, South Korea 5

United States 19, Ireland 17

South Africa 14, Kenya 5

Canada 36, Japan 12

Fiji vs Britain 8:30 p.m.

Argentina vs South Korea 9 p.m.

New Zealand vs Australia 9:30 p.m.

Kenya vs Ireland 10 p.m.

South Africa vs United States 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday, July 27

TBD 3:30 a.m.

TBD 4 a.m.

Quarterfinal 4:30 a.m.

Quarterfinal 5 a.m.

Quarterfinal 5:30 a.m.

Quarterfinal 6 a.m.

Placing 8 p.m.

Placing 8:30 p.m.

TBD 9 p.m.

TBD 9:30 p.m.

Semifinal 10 p.m.

Semifinal 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday, July 28

Placing 3:30 a.m.

Placing 4 a.m.

Bronze Medal 4:30 a.m.

Gold Medal 5 a.m.

Medal Ceremony 5:30 a.m.

