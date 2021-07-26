Olympic Men’s Rugby Glance

All Times ET
Group A
|Country
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|New Zealand
|2
|0
|0
|4
|Argentina
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Australia
|1
|1
|0
|2
|South Korea
|0
|2
|0
|0
Group B
|Country
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|Britain
|2
|0
|0
|4
|Fiji
|2
|0
|0
|4
|Canada
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Japan
|0
|3
|0
|0
Group C
|Country
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|South Africa
|2
|0
|0
|4
|United States
|2
|0
|0
|4
|Ireland
|0
|2
|0
|0
|Kenya
|0
|2
|0
|0
Sunday, July 25
Fiji 24, Japan 19
Britain 24, Canada 0
New Zealand 50, South Korea 5
Argentina 29, Australia 19
South Africa 33, Ireland 14
United States 19, Kenya 14
Monday, July 26
Britain 34, Japan 0
Fiji 28, Canada 14
New Zealand 35, Argentina 14
Australia 42, South Korea 5
United States 19, Ireland 17
South Africa 14, Kenya 5
Canada 36, Japan 12
Fiji vs Britain 8:30 p.m.
Argentina vs South Korea 9 p.m.
New Zealand vs Australia 9:30 p.m.
Kenya vs Ireland 10 p.m.
South Africa vs United States 10:30 p.m.
Tuesday, July 27
TBD 3:30 a.m.
TBD 4 a.m.
Quarterfinal 4:30 a.m.
Quarterfinal 5 a.m.
Quarterfinal 5:30 a.m.
Quarterfinal 6 a.m.
Placing 8 p.m.
Placing 8:30 p.m.
TBD 9 p.m.
TBD 9:30 p.m.
Semifinal 10 p.m.
Semifinal 10:30 p.m.
Wednesday, July 28
Placing 3:30 a.m.
Placing 4 a.m.
Bronze Medal 4:30 a.m.
Gold Medal 5 a.m.
Medal Ceremony 5:30 a.m.
