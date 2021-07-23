Olympic Rowing Results

Saturday

Women

Single Sculls

Repechages

1. Alejandra Alonso, Paraguay, 8:08.91 (Q).

2. Huang Yi-Ting, Taiwan, 8:11.56 (Q).

3. Tala Abujbara, Qatar, 8:16.88 (SE/F).

4. Joan Poh, Singapore, 8:40.06 (SE/F).

5. Sarah Fraincart, Morocco, 8:42.78 (SE/F).

1. Felice Aisha Chow, Trinidad and Tobago, 8:15.94 (Q).

2. Jeong Hyejeong, South Korea, 8:26.73 (Q).

3. Evidelia Gonzalez Jarquin, Nicaragua, 8:37.55 (SE/F).

4. Esther Toko, Nigeria, 9:07.54 (SE/F).

