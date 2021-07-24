Olympic Rowing Results

Sunday
Men
Single Sculls
Semifinals
Semifinal E/F 1
1. Felix Potoy, Nicaragua, 7:45.02 (FE).
2. Privel Hinkati, Benin, 7:49.46 (FE).
3. Riilio Rii, Vanuatu, 8:19.99 (FF).
Semifinal E/F 2
1. Ignacio Vasquez Jorge, Dominican Republic, 7:42.80 (FE).
2. Franck N’Dri, Ivory Coast, 7:55.12 (FE).
3. Alhussein Ghambour, Libya, 7:55.98 (FE).
4. Abdulrahman Alfadhel, Kuwait, 8:56.83 (FF).
