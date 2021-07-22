Olympic Rowing Results

Friday
Men
Single Sculls
Heat 1
1. Kjetil Borch, Norway, 6:54.46 (Q).
2. Bendeguz Petervari-Molnar, Hungary, 7:04.42 (Q).
3. Luca Verthein Ferreira, Brazil, 7:05.00 (Q).
4. Jan Fleissner, Czech Republic, 7:16.56 (R).
5. Abdulrahman Alfadhel, Kuwait, 8:49.03 (R).
6. Mohammed Al Khafaji, Iraq, 8:57.01 (R).
Heat 2
1. Stefanos Ntouskos, Greece, 6:59.49 (Q).
2. Jordan Parry, New Zealand, 7:04.45 (Q).
3. Alvaro Torres Masias, Peru, 7:07.92 (Q).
4. Quentin Antognelli, Monaco, 7:10.52 (R).
5. Ignacio Vasquez Jorge, Dominican Republic, 7:43.71 (R).
6. Riilio Rii, Vanuatu, 8:00.98 (R).
Heat 3
1. Sverri Nielsen, Denmark, 7:02.88 (Q).
2. Gennaro Alberto di Mauro, Italy, 7:06.87 (Q).
3. Vladislav Yakovlev, Kazakhstan, 7:10.08 (Q).
4. Peter Purcell-Gilpin, Zimbabwe, 7:10.65 (R).
5. Alhussein Ghambour, Libya, 7:52.37 (R).
Heat 4
1. Trevor Jones, Canada, 7:04.12 (Q).
2. Mindaugas Griskonis, Lithuania, 7:05.88 (Q).
3. Onat Kazakli, Turkey, 7:20.11 (Q).
4. Dara Alizadeh, Bermuda, 7:34.96 (R).
5. Husein Alireza, Saudi Arabia, 7:54.18 (R).
