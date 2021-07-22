Trending:
Sports News

Olympic Rowing Results

The Associated Press
July 22, 2021 7:45 pm
< a min read
      

Friday

Men

Single Sculls

Heat 1

1. Kjetil Borch, Norway, 6:54.46 (Q).

2. Bendeguz Petervari-Molnar, Hungary, 7:04.42 (Q).

3. Luca Verthein Ferreira, Brazil, 7:05.00 (Q).

4. Jan Fleissner, Czech Republic, 7:16.56 (R).

5. Abdulrahman Alfadhel, Kuwait, 8:49.03 (R).

6. Mohammed Al Khafaji, Iraq, 8:57.01 (R).

Heat 2

1. Stefanos Ntouskos, Greece, 6:59.49 (Q).

2. Jordan Parry, New Zealand, 7:04.45 (Q).

3. Alvaro Torres Masias, Peru, 7:07.92 (Q).

4. Quentin Antognelli, Monaco, 7:10.52 (R).

5. Ignacio Vasquez Jorge, Dominican Republic, 7:43.71 (R).

6. Riilio Rii, Vanuatu, 8:00.98 (R).

Heat 3

1. Sverri Nielsen, Denmark, 7:02.88 (Q).

2. Gennaro Alberto di Mauro, Italy, 7:06.87 (Q).

3. Vladislav Yakovlev, Kazakhstan, 7:10.08 (Q).

4. Peter Purcell-Gilpin, Zimbabwe, 7:10.65 (R).

5. Alhussein Ghambour, Libya, 7:52.37 (R).

Heat 4

1. Trevor Jones, Canada, 7:04.12 (Q).

2. Mindaugas Griskonis, Lithuania, 7:05.88 (Q).

3. Onat Kazakli, Turkey, 7:20.11 (Q).

4. Dara Alizadeh, Bermuda, 7:34.96 (R).

5. Husein Alireza, Saudi Arabia, 7:54.18 (R).

