Sports News

Olympic Swimming Results

The Associated Press
July 24, 2021 9:43 pm
Sunday

Men

400m Individual Medley

Final

1. Chase Kalisz, United States, 4:09.42.

2. Jay Litherland, United States, 4:10.28.

3. Brendon Smith, Australia, 4:10.38.

4. Max Litchfield, Britain, 4:10.59.

4. David Verraszto, Hungary, 4:10.59.

6. Leon Marchand, France, 4:11.16.

7. Lewis Clareburt, New Zealand, 4:11.22.

8. Alberto Razzetti, Italy, 4:11.32.

Women

100m Butterfly

Semifinals

Semifinal 1

1. Marie Wattel, France, 56.16.

2. Emma McKeon, Australia, 56.33.

3. Torri Huske, United States, 56.51.

4. Louise Hansson, Sweden, 56.92.

5. Claire Curzan, United States, 57.42.

6. Brianna Throssell, Australia, 57.59.

7. Arina Surkova, Russia, 57.72.

8. Ilaria Bianchi, Italy, 58.07.

Semifinal 2

1. Zhang Yufei, China, 55.89.

2. Sarah Sjoestroem, Sweden, 56.40.

3. Margaret Macneil, Canada, 56.56.

4. Anastasiya Shkurdai, Belarus, 57.19.

5. Anna Ntountounaki, Greece, 57.25.

6. Svetlana Chimrova, Russia, 57.54.

7. Elena di Liddo, Italy, 57.60.

8. Katerine Savard, Canada, 58.10.

