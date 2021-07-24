Olympic Swimming Results

Sunday
Men
400m Individual Medley
Final
1. Chase Kalisz, United States, 4:09.42.
2. Jay Litherland, United States, 4:10.28.
3. Brendon Smith, Australia, 4:10.38.
4. Max Litchfield, Britain, 4:10.59.
4. David Verraszto, Hungary, 4:10.59.
6. Leon Marchand, France, 4:11.16.
7. Lewis Clareburt, New Zealand, 4:11.22.
8. Alberto Razzetti, Italy, 4:11.32.
Women
100m Butterfly
Semifinals
Semifinal 1
1. Marie Wattel, France, 56.16.
2. Emma McKeon, Australia, 56.33.
3. Torri Huske, United States, 56.51.
4. Louise Hansson, Sweden, 56.92.
5. Claire Curzan, United States, 57.42.
6. Brianna Throssell, Australia, 57.59.
7. Arina Surkova, Russia, 57.72.
8. Ilaria Bianchi, Italy, 58.07.
Semifinal 2
1. Zhang Yufei, China, 55.89.
2. Sarah Sjoestroem, Sweden, 56.40.
3. Margaret Macneil, Canada, 56.56.
4. Anastasiya Shkurdai, Belarus, 57.19.
5. Anna Ntountounaki, Greece, 57.25.
6. Svetlana Chimrova, Russia, 57.54.
7. Elena di Liddo, Italy, 57.60.
8. Katerine Savard, Canada, 58.10.
