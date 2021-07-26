Olympic Swimming Results

Tuesday
Women
200m Freestyle
Semifinals
Semifinal 1
1. Ariarne Titmus, Australia, 1:54.82.
2. Haughey Siobhan Bernadette, Hong Kong, 1:55.16.
3. Yang Junxuan, China, 1:55.98.
4. Penny Oleksiak, Canada, 1:56.39.
5. Allison Schmitt, United States, 1:56.87.
6. Charlotte Bonnet, France, 1:57.35.
7. Valeriia Salamatina, ROC, 1:58.98.
8. Erika Fairweather, New Zealand, 1:59.14.
