Olympic Swimming Results

Tuesday

Women

200m Freestyle

Semifinals

Semifinal 1

1. Ariarne Titmus, Australia, 1:54.82.

2. Haughey Siobhan Bernadette, Hong Kong, 1:55.16.

3. Yang Junxuan, China, 1:55.98.

4. Penny Oleksiak, Canada, 1:56.39.

5. Allison Schmitt, United States, 1:56.87.

6. Charlotte Bonnet, France, 1:57.35.

7. Valeriia Salamatina, ROC, 1:58.98.

8. Erika Fairweather, New Zealand, 1:59.14.

