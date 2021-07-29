Olympic Swimming Results

Friday
Men
100m Butterfly
Semifinals
Semifinal 1
1. Kristof Milak, Hungary, 50.31.
2. Josif Miladinov, Bulgaria, 51.06.
3. Andrei Minakov, ROC, 51.11.
4. Matthew Temple, Australia, 51.12.
5. Mehdy Metella, France, 51.32.
6. Naoki Mizunuma, Japan, 51.46.
7. Sun Jiajun, China, 51.82.
8. Youssef Ramadan, Egypt, 52.27.
Semifinal 2
1. Caeleb Dressel, United States, 49.71.
2. Noe Ponti, Switzerland, 50.76.
3. Jakub Majerski, Poland, 51.24.
4. Luis Carlos Martinez, Guatemala, 51.30.
5. Joshua Liendo Edwards, Canada, 51.50.
6. Nyls Korstanje, Netherlands, 51.80.
7. Szebasztian Szabo, Hungary, 51.89.
8. Tom Shields, United States, 51.99.
