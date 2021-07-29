Trending:
Sports News

Olympic Swimming Results

The Associated Press
July 29, 2021 9:39 pm
< a min read
      

Friday

Men

100m Butterfly

Semifinals

Semifinal 1

1. Kristof Milak, Hungary, 50.31.

2. Josif Miladinov, Bulgaria, 51.06.

3. Andrei Minakov, ROC, 51.11.

4. Matthew Temple, Australia, 51.12.

5. Mehdy Metella, France, 51.32.

6. Naoki Mizunuma, Japan, 51.46.

7. Sun Jiajun, China, 51.82.

8. Youssef Ramadan, Egypt, 52.27.

Semifinal 2

1. Caeleb Dressel, United States, 49.71.

2. Noe Ponti, Switzerland, 50.76.

3. Jakub Majerski, Poland, 51.24.

4. Luis Carlos Martinez, Guatemala, 51.30.

5. Joshua Liendo Edwards, Canada, 51.50.

6. Nyls Korstanje, Netherlands, 51.80.

7. Szebasztian Szabo, Hungary, 51.89.

8. Tom Shields, United States, 51.99.

