Wednesday

Men

Singles

Quarterfinals

Fan Zhendong, China, def. Jeoung Youngsik, South Korea, 12-10, 11-9, 11-6, 11-5.

Women

Singles

Quarterfinals

Mengyu Yu, Singapore, def. Kasumi Ishikawa, Japan, 8-11, 11-5, 14-12, 11-6, 11-2.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.