Thursday

Women

Singles

Semifinals

Chen Meng, China, def. Mengyu Yu, Singapore, 11-6, 11-8, 11-7, 11-6.

Sun Yingsha, China, def. Mima Ito, Japan, 11-3, 11-9, 11-6, 11-4.

