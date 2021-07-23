Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Olympic Table Tennis Results

The Associated Press
July 23, 2021 8:57 pm
< a min read
      

Saturday

Women

Singles

Preliminary Round

Juan Liu, United States, def. Olufunke Oshonaike, Nigeria, 11-7, 11-3, 11-4, 11-13, 11-4.

Jian Fang Lay, Australia, def. Daniela Fonseca, Cuba, 11-5, 11-7, 11-5, 14-12.

Bolorerdene Batmunkh, Mongolia, def. Fadwa Garci, Tunisia, 5-11, 11-6, 12-10, 11-6, 11-7.

Chelsea Edghill, Guyana, def. Sally Yee, Fiji, 11-5, 4-11, 11-3, 11-6, 11-8.

        Insight by Tableau: Learn about the factors that are important for agencies to improving customer experience by downloading this exclusive executive briefing.

Jia Liu, Austria, def. Hend Zaza, Syria, 11-4, 11-9, 11-3, 11-5.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Army Gen. Hokanson thanks Guard members for support fighting the Bootleg Fire in Oregon