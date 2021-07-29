Trending:
Olympic Tennis Results

The Associated Press
July 29, 2021
Thursday

At Utsubo Tennis Center

Tokyo

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

TOKYO (AP) _ Results Thursday from Olympic Tournament Women Singles at Utsubo Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Doubles

Semifinals

Marin Cilic and Ivan Dodig, Croatia, def. Michael Venus and Marcus Daniell, New Zealand, 6-2, 6-2.

Women’s Doubles

Semifinals

Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova (1), Czech Republic, def. Elena Vesnina and Veronika Kudermetova, ROC, 6-3, 3-6, 10-6.

