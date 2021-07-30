Olympic Tennis Results

Friday

At Utsubo Tennis Center

Tokyo

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

TOKYO (AP) _ Results Friday from Olympic Tournament Women Singles at Utsubo Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Semifinals

Karen Khachanov (12), ROC, def. Pablo Carreno Busta (6), Spain, 6-3, 6-3.

Alexander Zverev (4), Germany, def. Novak Djokovic (1), Serbia, 1-6, 6-3, 6-1.

Men’s Doubles

Championship

Michael Venus and Marcus Daniell, New Zealand, def. Austin Krajicek and Tennys Sandgren, United States, 7-6 (3), 6-2.

Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic (1), Croatia, def. Marin Cilic and Ivan Dodig, Croatia, 6-4, 3-6, 10-6.

Mixed Doubles

Semifinals

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova and Andrey Rublev, ROC, def. Ashleigh Barty and John Peers, Australia, 5-7, 6-4, 13-11.

