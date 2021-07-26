Olympic Tennis Results

Tuesday

At Utsubo Tennis Center

Tokyo

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

TOKYO (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Olympic Tournament Women Singles at Utsubo Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 32

Stefanos Tsitsipas (3), Greece, def. Frances Tiafoe, United States, 6-3, 6-4.

Women’s Singles

Round of 16

Marketa Vondrousova, Czech Republic, def. Naomi Osaka (2), Japan, 6-1, 6-4.

Garbine Muguruza (7), Spain, def. Alison van Uytvanck, Belgium, 6-4, 6-1.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.