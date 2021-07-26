Olympic Tennis Results

Tuesday
At Utsubo Tennis Center
Tokyo
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
TOKYO (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Olympic Tournament Women Singles at Utsubo Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Singles
Round of 32
Stefanos Tsitsipas (3), Greece, def. Frances Tiafoe, United States, 6-3, 6-4.
Women’s Singles
Round of 16
Marketa Vondrousova, Czech Republic, def. Naomi Osaka (2), Japan, 6-1, 6-4.
Garbine Muguruza (7), Spain, def. Alison van Uytvanck, Belgium, 6-4, 6-1.
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments