Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Olympic Tennis Results

The Associated Press
July 26, 2021 3:01 am
< a min read
      

Tuesday

At Utsubo Tennis Center

Tokyo

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

TOKYO (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Olympic Tournament Women Singles at Utsubo Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 32

Stefanos Tsitsipas (3), Greece, def. Frances Tiafoe, United States, 6-3, 6-4.

Women’s Singles

Round of 16

Marketa Vondrousova, Czech Republic, def. Naomi Osaka (2), Japan, 6-1, 6-4.

Garbine Muguruza (7), Spain, def. Alison van Uytvanck, Belgium, 6-4, 6-1.

        Insight by Extreme Networks: Learn about the Energy Department’s Nevada National Security Site’s network modernization goals and future priorities in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Army 1st Lt. Amber English wins gold in Tokyo