Olympic Tennis Results

At Utsubo Tennis Center

Tokyo

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

TOKYO (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Olympic Tournament Women Singles at Utsubo Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 16

Pablo Carreno Busta (6), Spain, def. Dominik Koepfer, Germany, 7-6 (7), 6-3.

Daniil Medvedev (2), ROC, def. Fabio Fognini (15), Italy, 6-2, 3-6, 6-2.

Karen Khachanov (12), ROC, def. Diego Schwartzman (8), Argentina, 6-1, 2-6, 6-1.

Kei Nishikori, Japan, def. Ilya Ivashka, Belarus, 7-6 (7), 6-0.

Ugo Humbert (14), France, def. Stefanos Tsitsipas (3), Greece, 2-6, 7-6 (4), 6-2.

Women’s Singles

Quarterfinals

Elina Svitolina (4), Ukraine, def. Camila Giorgi, Italy, 6-4, 6-4.

Marketa Vondrousova, Czech Republic, def. Paula Badosa, Spain, 6-3, 0-0, ret.

Belinda Bencic (9), Switzerland, def. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (13), ROC, 6-0, 3-6, 6-3.

Men’s Doubles

Quarterfinals

Michael Venus and Marcus Daniell, New Zealand, def. Robert Farah and Juan Sebastian Cabal (3), Colombia, 6-3, 3-6, 10-7.

Marin Cilic and Ivan Dodig, Croatia, def. Andy Murray and Joe Salisbury, Britain, 4-6, 7-6 (2), 10-7.

Women’s Doubles

Quarterfinals

Elena Vesnina and Veronika Kudermetova, ROC, def. Lyudmyla Kichenok and Nadiia Kichenok, Ukraine, 6-2, 6-1.

Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova (1), Czech Republic, def. Storm Sanders and Ashleigh Barty (6), Australia, 3-6, 6-4, 10-7.

Mixed Doubles

Round of 16

Elena Vesnina and Aslan Karatsev, ROC, def. Nicolas Mahut and Kristina Mladenovic, France, 6-4, 6-2.

