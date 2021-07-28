Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Olympic Weightlifting Results

The Associated Press
July 28, 2021 2:16 am
< a min read
      

Wednesday

Men

73kg

Group B

1. Rahmat Erwin Abdullah, Indonesia (1, 152-335; 1, 190-419), 342 kg.-754 pounds.

2. Jorge Adan Cardenas Estrada, Mexico (2, 145-320; 2, 175-386), 320-705.

3. Mahmoud Mohammed S Alhumayd, Saudi Arabia (3, 141-311; 4, 165-364), 306-675.

4. Brandon Dean Wakeling, Australia (5, 125-276; 3, 166-366), 291-642.

        Insight by ThunderCat Technology and Dell Technologies: Learn different ways agencies are taking more advantage of AI and ML tools to help exceed mission expectations by downloading this exclusive e-book.

5. Abderrahim Moum, Morocco (4, 127-280; 5, 151-333), 278-613.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Randy Moore sworn in as 20th Chief of the USDA Forest Service