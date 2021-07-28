Olympic Weightlifting Results

Wednesday
Men
73kg
Group B
1. Rahmat Erwin Abdullah, Indonesia (1, 152-335; 1, 190-419), 342 kg.-754 pounds.
2. Jorge Adan Cardenas Estrada, Mexico (2, 145-320; 2, 175-386), 320-705.
3. Mahmoud Mohammed S Alhumayd, Saudi Arabia (3, 141-311; 4, 165-364), 306-675.
4. Brandon Dean Wakeling, Australia (5, 125-276; 3, 166-366), 291-642.
5. Abderrahim Moum, Morocco (4, 127-280; 5, 151-333), 278-613.
