Olympic Women’s Beach Volleyball Glance

The Associated Press
July 25, 2021 9:00 pm
1 min read
      

All Times GMT

Group A

Country W L Pts
Canada 1 0 2
Switzerland 1 0 2
Germany 0 1 1
Netherlands 0 1 1

Group B

Country W L Pts
Spain 1 0 2
United States 1 0 2
China 0 1 1
Netherlands 0 1 1

Group C

Country W L Pts
Brazil 1 0 2
China 1 0 2
Argentina 0 1 1
Canada 0 1 1

Group D

Country W L Pts
United States 1 0 2
Latvia 0 1 1
Brazil 0 0 0
Kenya 0 0 0

Group E

Country W L Pts
Australia 1 0 2
Russia 1 0 2
Cuba 0 1 1
Italy 0 1 1

Group F

Country W L Pts
Japan 1 0 2
Switzerland 1 0 2
Czech Republic 0 1 1
Germany 0 1 1

Saturday, July 24

Japan 2, Czech Republic 0, Czech Republic DNS

Brazil 2, Argentina 0 (21-19, 21-11)

Canada 2, Netherlands 0 (21-16, 21-14)

Switzerland 2, Germany 1 (23-25, 22-20, 16-14)

Switzerland 2, Germany 1 (21-8, 21-23, 15-6)

China 2, Canada 1 (18-21, 21-15, 15-11)

Sunday, July 25

United States 2, China 0 (21-17, 21-19)

Australia 2, Cuba 0 (21-15, 21-14)

Russia 2, Italy 0 (21-18, 21-15)

Spain 2, Netherlands 1 (19-21, 21-18, 16-14)

Monday, July 26

United States 2, Latvia 1 (21-13, 16-21, 15-11)

Brazil vs Kenya 0200 GMT

Canada vs Germany 0300 GMT

Switzerland vs Czech Republic 0700 GMT

Japan vs Germany 1100 GMT

Switzerland vs Netherlands 1200 GMT

Tuesday, July 27

United States vs Spain 0000 GMT

Canada vs Argentina 0200 GMT

Netherlands vs China 0700 GMT

Brazil vs China 1300 GMT

Wednesday, July 28

Japan vs Switzerland 0100 GMT

Brazil vs Latvia 0200 GMT

Germany vs Czech Republic 0600 GMT

Russia vs Cuba 0700 GMT

Australia vs Italy 1200 GMT

Thursday, July 29

United States vs Kenya 0000 GMT

Canada vs Switzerland 0100 GMT

Germany vs Netherlands 0600 GMT

China vs Argentina 1100 GMT

Brazil vs Canada 1200 GMT

Friday, July 30

United States vs Netherlands 0000 GMT

Australia vs Russia 0600 GMT

Spain vs China 0800 GMT

Italy vs Cuba 1100 GMT

Saturday, July 31

Brazil vs United States 0000 GMT

Latvia vs Kenya 0100 GMT

TBD 0800 GMT

TBD 1100 GMT

Sunday, August 1

TBD 0000 GMT

TBD 0100 GMT

TBD 0400 GMT

TBD 0500 GMT

TBD 0800 GMT

TBD 0900 GMT

TBD 1200 GMT

Monday, August 2

TBD 1300 GMT

Tuesday, August 3

Quarterfinal 0000 GMT

Quarterfinal 0100 GMT

Quarterfinal 1200 GMT

Quarterfinal 1300 GMT

Thursday, August 5

Semifinal 0000 GMT

Semifinal 1200 GMT

Friday, August 6

Bronze Medal 0100 GMT

Gold Medal 0230 GMT

Medal Ceremony 0400 GMT

