Olympic Women’s Beach Volleyball Glance

Group A
|Country
|W
|L
|Pts
|Canada
|1
|0
|2
|Switzerland
|1
|0
|2
|Germany
|0
|1
|1
|Netherlands
|0
|1
|1
Group B
|Country
|W
|L
|Pts
|Spain
|1
|0
|2
|United States
|1
|0
|2
|China
|0
|1
|1
|Netherlands
|0
|1
|1
Group C
|Country
|W
|L
|Pts
|Brazil
|1
|0
|2
|China
|1
|0
|2
|Argentina
|0
|1
|1
|Canada
|0
|1
|1
Group D
|Country
|W
|L
|Pts
|United States
|1
|0
|2
|Latvia
|0
|1
|1
|Brazil
|0
|0
|0
|Kenya
|0
|0
|0
Group E
|Country
|W
|L
|Pts
|Australia
|1
|0
|2
|Russia
|1
|0
|2
|Cuba
|0
|1
|1
|Italy
|0
|1
|1
Group F
|Country
|W
|L
|Pts
|Japan
|1
|0
|2
|Switzerland
|1
|0
|2
|Czech Republic
|0
|1
|1
|Germany
|0
|1
|1
Saturday, July 24
Japan 2, Czech Republic 0, Czech Republic DNS
Brazil 2, Argentina 0 (21-19, 21-11)
Canada 2, Netherlands 0 (21-16, 21-14)
Switzerland 2, Germany 1 (23-25, 22-20, 16-14)
Switzerland 2, Germany 1 (21-8, 21-23, 15-6)
China 2, Canada 1 (18-21, 21-15, 15-11)
Sunday, July 25
United States 2, China 0 (21-17, 21-19)
Australia 2, Cuba 0 (21-15, 21-14)
Russia 2, Italy 0 (21-18, 21-15)
Spain 2, Netherlands 1 (19-21, 21-18, 16-14)
Monday, July 26
United States 2, Latvia 1 (21-13, 16-21, 15-11)
Brazil vs Kenya 0200 GMT
Canada vs Germany 0300 GMT
Switzerland vs Czech Republic 0700 GMT
Japan vs Germany 1100 GMT
Switzerland vs Netherlands 1200 GMT
Tuesday, July 27
United States vs Spain 0000 GMT
Canada vs Argentina 0200 GMT
Netherlands vs China 0700 GMT
Brazil vs China 1300 GMT
Wednesday, July 28
Japan vs Switzerland 0100 GMT
Brazil vs Latvia 0200 GMT
Germany vs Czech Republic 0600 GMT
Russia vs Cuba 0700 GMT
Australia vs Italy 1200 GMT
Thursday, July 29
United States vs Kenya 0000 GMT
Canada vs Switzerland 0100 GMT
Germany vs Netherlands 0600 GMT
China vs Argentina 1100 GMT
Brazil vs Canada 1200 GMT
Friday, July 30
United States vs Netherlands 0000 GMT
Australia vs Russia 0600 GMT
Spain vs China 0800 GMT
Italy vs Cuba 1100 GMT
Saturday, July 31
Brazil vs United States 0000 GMT
Latvia vs Kenya 0100 GMT
TBD 0800 GMT
TBD 1100 GMT
Sunday, August 1
TBD 0000 GMT
TBD 0100 GMT
TBD 0400 GMT
TBD 0500 GMT
TBD 0800 GMT
TBD 0900 GMT
TBD 1200 GMT
Monday, August 2
TBD 1300 GMT
Tuesday, August 3
Quarterfinal 0000 GMT
Quarterfinal 0100 GMT
Quarterfinal 1200 GMT
Quarterfinal 1300 GMT
Thursday, August 5
Semifinal 0000 GMT
Semifinal 1200 GMT
Friday, August 6
Bronze Medal 0100 GMT
Gold Medal 0230 GMT
Medal Ceremony 0400 GMT
