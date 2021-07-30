Trending:
Olympic Women’s Beach Volleyball Glance

The Associated Press
July 30, 2021 9:00 pm
2 min read
      

All Times GMT

Group A

Country W L Pts
Canada 3 0 6
Switzerland 2 1 5
Netherlands 1 2 4
Germany 0 3 3

Group B

Country W L Pts
United States 3 0 6
China 2 1 5
Spain 1 2 4
Netherlands 0 3 3

Group C

Country W L Pts
China 3 0 6
Brazil 2 1 5
Canada 1 2 4
Argentina 0 3 3

Group D

Country W L Pts
United States 3 0 6
Latvia 2 1 5
Brazil 1 2 4
Kenya 0 3 3

Group E

Country W L Pts
ROC 3 0 6
Australia 2 1 5
Cuba 1 2 4
Italy 0 3 3

Group F

Country W L Pts
Switzerland 3 0 6
Germany 2 1 5
Japan 1 2 4
Czech Republic 0 3 3

Saturday, July 24

Japan 2, Czech Republic 0, Czech Republic DNS

Brazil 2, Argentina 0 (21-19, 21-11)

Canada 2, Netherlands 0 (21-16, 21-14)

Switzerland 2, Germany 1 (23-25, 22-20, 16-14)

Switzerland 2, Germany 1 (21-8, 21-23, 15-6)

China 2, Canada 1 (18-21, 21-15, 15-11)

Sunday, July 25

United States 2, China 0 (21-17, 21-19)

Australia 2, Cuba 0 (21-15, 21-14)

ROC 2, Italy 0 (21-18, 21-15)

Spain 2, Netherlands 1 (19-21, 21-18, 16-14)

Monday, July 26

United States 2, Latvia 1 (21-13, 16-21, 15-11)

Brazil 2, Kenya 0 (21-15, 21-9)

Canada 2, Germany 0 (21-17, 21-14)

Switzerland 2, Czech Republic 0, Czech Republic DNS

Germany 2, Japan 0 (21-17, 22-20)

Switzerland 2, Netherlands 0 (22-20, 21-18)

Tuesday, July 27

United States 2, Spain 0 (21-13, 21-16)

Canada 2, Argentina 0 (22-20, 21-12)

China 2, Netherlands 1 (19-21, 31-29, 15-13)

China 2, Brazil 0 (21-18, 21-14)

Wednesday, July 28

Switzerland 2, Japan 1 (21-14, 19-21, 12-15)

Latvia 2, Brazil 1 (21-15, 12-21, 15-12)

Germany 2, Czech Republic 0, Czech Republic DNS

ROC 2, Cuba 0 (21-16, 21-11)

Australia 2, Italy 0 (22-20, 21-19)

Thursday, July 29

United States 2, Kenya 0 (21-8, 21-6)

Canada 2, Switzerland 0 (21-13, 24-22)

Netherlands 2, Germany 0 (24-22, 21-16)

China 2, Argentina 0 (21-14, 21-13)

Brazil 2, Canada 0 (21-18, 21-18)

Friday, July 30

United States 2, Netherlands 1 (20-22, 21-17, 15-5)

ROC 2, Australia 1 (21-8, 15-21, 15-12)

China 2, Spain 0 (21-13, 21-10)

Cuba 2, Italy 0 (21-16, 21-16)

Saturday, July 31

United States 2, Brazil 1 (17-21, 21-19, 15-11)

Latvia 2, Kenya 0 (21-6, 21-14)

Japan vs Spain 0800 GMT

Netherlands vs Cuba 1100 GMT

Sunday, August 1

Canada vs TBD 0000 GMT

TBD 0100 GMT

TBD 0400 GMT

TBD 0500 GMT

China vs TBD 0800 GMT

TBD vs Switzerland 0900 GMT

TBD 1200 GMT

Monday, August 2

TBD 1300 GMT

Tuesday, August 3

Quarterfinal 0000 GMT

Quarterfinal 0100 GMT

Quarterfinal 1200 GMT

Quarterfinal 1300 GMT

Thursday, August 5

Semifinal 0000 GMT

Semifinal 0100 GMT

Friday, August 6

Bronze Medal 0100 GMT

Gold Medal 0230 GMT

