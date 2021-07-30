Olympic Women’s Beach Volleyball Glance

All Times GMT
Group A
|Country
|W
|L
|Pts
|Canada
|3
|0
|6
|Switzerland
|2
|1
|5
|Netherlands
|1
|2
|4
|Germany
|0
|3
|3
Group B
|Country
|W
|L
|Pts
|United States
|3
|0
|6
|China
|2
|1
|5
|Spain
|1
|2
|4
|Netherlands
|0
|3
|3
Group C
|Country
|W
|L
|Pts
|China
|3
|0
|6
|Brazil
|2
|1
|5
|Canada
|1
|2
|4
|Argentina
|0
|3
|3
Group D
|Country
|W
|L
|Pts
|United States
|3
|0
|6
|Latvia
|2
|1
|5
|Brazil
|1
|2
|4
|Kenya
|0
|3
|3
Group E
|Country
|W
|L
|Pts
|ROC
|3
|0
|6
|Australia
|2
|1
|5
|Cuba
|1
|2
|4
|Italy
|0
|3
|3
Group F
|Country
|W
|L
|Pts
|Switzerland
|3
|0
|6
|Germany
|2
|1
|5
|Japan
|1
|2
|4
|Czech Republic
|0
|3
|3
Saturday, July 24
Japan 2, Czech Republic 0, Czech Republic DNS
Brazil 2, Argentina 0 (21-19, 21-11)
Canada 2, Netherlands 0 (21-16, 21-14)
Switzerland 2, Germany 1 (23-25, 22-20, 16-14)
Switzerland 2, Germany 1 (21-8, 21-23, 15-6)
China 2, Canada 1 (18-21, 21-15, 15-11)
Sunday, July 25
United States 2, China 0 (21-17, 21-19)
Australia 2, Cuba 0 (21-15, 21-14)
ROC 2, Italy 0 (21-18, 21-15)
Spain 2, Netherlands 1 (19-21, 21-18, 16-14)
Monday, July 26
United States 2, Latvia 1 (21-13, 16-21, 15-11)
Brazil 2, Kenya 0 (21-15, 21-9)
Canada 2, Germany 0 (21-17, 21-14)
Switzerland 2, Czech Republic 0, Czech Republic DNS
Germany 2, Japan 0 (21-17, 22-20)
Switzerland 2, Netherlands 0 (22-20, 21-18)
Tuesday, July 27
United States 2, Spain 0 (21-13, 21-16)
Canada 2, Argentina 0 (22-20, 21-12)
China 2, Netherlands 1 (19-21, 31-29, 15-13)
China 2, Brazil 0 (21-18, 21-14)
Wednesday, July 28
Switzerland 2, Japan 1 (21-14, 19-21, 12-15)
Latvia 2, Brazil 1 (21-15, 12-21, 15-12)
Germany 2, Czech Republic 0, Czech Republic DNS
ROC 2, Cuba 0 (21-16, 21-11)
Australia 2, Italy 0 (22-20, 21-19)
Thursday, July 29
United States 2, Kenya 0 (21-8, 21-6)
Canada 2, Switzerland 0 (21-13, 24-22)
Netherlands 2, Germany 0 (24-22, 21-16)
China 2, Argentina 0 (21-14, 21-13)
Brazil 2, Canada 0 (21-18, 21-18)
Friday, July 30
United States 2, Netherlands 1 (20-22, 21-17, 15-5)
ROC 2, Australia 1 (21-8, 15-21, 15-12)
China 2, Spain 0 (21-13, 21-10)
Cuba 2, Italy 0 (21-16, 21-16)
Saturday, July 31
United States 2, Brazil 1 (17-21, 21-19, 15-11)
Latvia 2, Kenya 0 (21-6, 21-14)
Japan vs Spain 0800 GMT
Netherlands vs Cuba 1100 GMT
Sunday, August 1
Canada vs TBD 0000 GMT
TBD 0100 GMT
TBD 0400 GMT
TBD 0500 GMT
China vs TBD 0800 GMT
TBD vs Switzerland 0900 GMT
TBD 1200 GMT
Monday, August 2
TBD 1300 GMT
Tuesday, August 3
Quarterfinal 0000 GMT
Quarterfinal 0100 GMT
Quarterfinal 1200 GMT
Quarterfinal 1300 GMT
Thursday, August 5
Semifinal 0000 GMT
Semifinal 0100 GMT
Friday, August 6
Bronze Medal 0100 GMT
Gold Medal 0230 GMT
