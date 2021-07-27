Olympic Women’s Field Hockey Glance

All Times ET
Group A
|Country
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Netherlands
|3
|0
|0
|6
|14
|1
|Germany
|2
|0
|0
|4
|4
|1
|Britain
|1
|1
|0
|2
|5
|3
|Ireland
|1
|1
|0
|2
|2
|4
|India
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|7
|South Africa
|0
|3
|0
|0
|1
|11
Group B
|Country
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Australia
|2
|0
|0
|4
|9
|1
|New Zealand
|2
|0
|0
|4
|5
|1
|Argentina
|1
|1
|0
|2
|3
|3
|China
|1
|1
|0
|2
|4
|9
|Japan
|0
|2
|0
|0
|4
|6
|Spain
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|6
Saturday, July 24
Netherlands 5, India 1
Ireland 2, South Africa 0
Germany 2, Britain 1
Australia 3, Spain 1
China 4, Japan 3
New Zealand 3, Argentina 0
Sunday, July 25
Netherlands 4, Ireland 0
Australia 6, China 0
Monday, July 26
Britain 4, South Africa 1
Argentina 3, Spain 0
New Zealand 2, Japan 1
Germany 2, India 0
Tuesday, July 27
Netherlands 5, South Africa 0
Britain vs India 9 p.m.
New Zealand vs Spain 10:45 p.m.
Germany vs Ireland 11:15 p.m.
Wednesday, July 28
Japan vs Australia 5:30 a.m.
Argentina vs China 6 a.m.
Thursday, July 29
Spain vs China 5:30 a.m.
Britain vs Netherlands 6 a.m.
Japan vs Argentina 7:45 a.m.
New Zealand vs Australia 8:15 a.m.
South Africa vs Germany 8:30 p.m.
Ireland vs India 10:45 p.m.
Friday, July 30
China vs New Zealand 8:30 p.m.
Japan vs Spain 9 p.m.
Argentina vs Australia 10:45 p.m.
India vs South Africa 11:15 p.m.
Saturday, July 31
Germany vs Netherlands 5:30 a.m.
Ireland vs Britain 7:45 a.m.
Sunday, August 1
Quarterfinal 8:30 p.m.
Quarterfinal 11 p.m.
Monday, August 2
Quarterfinal 5:30 a.m.
Quarterfinal 8 a.m.
Tuesday, August 3
Semifinal 9:30 p.m.
Wednesday, August 4
Semifinal 6 a.m.
Thursday, August 5
Bronze Medal 9:30 p.m.
Friday, August 6
Gold Medal 6 a.m.
