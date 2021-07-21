Olympic Women’s Field Hockey Glance

All Times ET
Group A
|Country
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Britain
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Germany
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|India
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ireland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Netherlands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|South Africa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Group B
|Country
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Argentina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Australia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|China
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Japan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|New Zealand
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Spain
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Saturday, July 24
Netherlands vs India 7:45 a.m.
Ireland vs South Africa 8:15 a.m.
Britain vs Germany 8:30 p.m.
Australia vs Spain 9 p.m.
Japan vs China 10:45 p.m.
New Zealand vs Argentina 11:15 p.m.
Sunday, July 25
Netherlands vs Ireland 9 p.m.
Australia vs China 11:15 p.m.
Monday, July 26
South Africa vs Britain 5:30 a.m.
Argentina vs Spain 6 a.m.
Japan vs New Zealand 7:45 a.m.
Germany vs India 8:15 a.m.
Tuesday, July 27
Netherlands vs South Africa 8:30 p.m.
Britain vs India 9 p.m.
New Zealand vs Spain 10:45 p.m.
Germany vs Ireland 11:15 p.m.
Wednesday, July 28
Japan vs Australia 5:30 a.m.
Argentina vs China 6 a.m.
Thursday, July 29
Spain vs China 5:30 a.m.
Britain vs Netherlands 6 a.m.
Japan vs Argentina 7:45 a.m.
New Zealand vs Australia 8:15 a.m.
South Africa vs Germany 8:30 p.m.
Ireland vs India 10:45 p.m.
Friday, July 30
China vs New Zealand 8:30 p.m.
Japan vs Spain 9 p.m.
Argentina vs Australia 10:45 p.m.
India vs South Africa 11:15 p.m.
Saturday, July 31
Germany vs Netherlands 5:30 a.m.
Ireland vs Britain 7:45 a.m.
Sunday, August 1
Quarterfinal 8:30 p.m.
Quarterfinal 11 p.m.
Monday, August 2
Quarterfinal 5:30 a.m.
Quarterfinal 8 a.m.
Tuesday, August 3
Semifinal 9:30 p.m.
Wednesday, August 4
Semifinal 6 a.m.
Thursday, August 5
Bronze Medal 9:30 p.m.
Friday, August 6
Gold Medal 6 a.m.
Medal Ceremony 7:24 a.m.
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments