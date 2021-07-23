On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Sports News

Olympic Women’s Field Hockey Glance

The Associated Press
July 23, 2021 9:00 pm
1 min read
      

All Times ET

Group A

Country W L T Pts GF GA
Britain 0 0 0 0 0 0
Germany 0 0 0 0 0 0
India 0 0 0 0 0 0
Ireland 0 0 0 0 0 0
Netherlands 0 0 0 0 0 0
South Africa 0 0 0 0 0 0

Group B

Country W L T Pts GF GA
Argentina 0 0 0 0 0 0
Australia 0 0 0 0 0 0
China 0 0 0 0 0 0
Japan 0 0 0 0 0 0
New Zealand 0 0 0 0 0 0
Spain 0 0 0 0 0 0

Saturday, July 24

Netherlands vs India 7:45 a.m.

Ireland vs South Africa 8:15 a.m.

Britain vs Germany 8:30 p.m.

Australia vs Spain 9 p.m.

Japan vs China 10:45 p.m.

New Zealand vs Argentina 11:15 p.m.

Sunday, July 25

Netherlands vs Ireland 9 p.m.

Australia vs China 11:15 p.m.

Monday, July 26

South Africa vs Britain 5:30 a.m.

Argentina vs Spain 6 a.m.

Japan vs New Zealand 7:45 a.m.

Germany vs India 8:15 a.m.

Tuesday, July 27

Netherlands vs South Africa 8:30 p.m.

Britain vs India 9 p.m.

New Zealand vs Spain 10:45 p.m.

Germany vs Ireland 11:15 p.m.

Wednesday, July 28

Japan vs Australia 5:30 a.m.

Argentina vs China 6 a.m.

Thursday, July 29

Spain vs China 5:30 a.m.

Britain vs Netherlands 6 a.m.

Japan vs Argentina 7:45 a.m.

New Zealand vs Australia 8:15 a.m.

South Africa vs Germany 8:30 p.m.

Ireland vs India 10:45 p.m.

Friday, July 30

China vs New Zealand 8:30 p.m.

Japan vs Spain 9 p.m.

Argentina vs Australia 10:45 p.m.

India vs South Africa 11:15 p.m.

Saturday, July 31

Germany vs Netherlands 5:30 a.m.

Ireland vs Britain 7:45 a.m.

Sunday, August 1

Quarterfinal 8:30 p.m.

Quarterfinal 11 p.m.

Monday, August 2

Quarterfinal 5:30 a.m.

Quarterfinal 8 a.m.

Tuesday, August 3

Semifinal 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday, August 4

Semifinal 6 a.m.

Thursday, August 5

Bronze Medal 9:30 p.m.

Friday, August 6

Gold Medal 6 a.m.

Medal Ceremony 7:24 a.m.

