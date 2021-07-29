Trending:
Sports News

Olympic Women’s Rugby Glance

The Associated Press
July 29, 2021 8:32 pm
< a min read
      

All Times ET

Group A

Country W L T Pts
New Zealand 2 0 0 4
Britain 1 1 0 2
ROC 1 1 0 2
Kenya 0 2 0 0

Group B

Country W L T Pts
France 3 0 0 6
Fiji 2 1 0 4
Canada 1 2 0 2
Brazil 0 3 0 0

Group C

Country W L T Pts
Australia 2 0 0 4
United States 2 0 0 4
China 1 2 0 2
Japan 0 3 0 0

Wednesday, July 28

France 12, Fiji 5

Canada 33, Brazil 0

United States 28, China 14

Australia 48, Japan 0

Britain 14, ROC 12

New Zealand 29, Kenya 7

Thursday, July 29

Fiji 26, Canada 12

France 40, Brazil 5

Australia 26, China 10

United States 17, Japan 7

New Zealand 26, Britain 21

ROC 35, Kenya 12

Fiji 41, Brazil 5

France 31, Canada 0

China 29, Japan 0

Australia vs United States 9:30 p.m.

Britain vs Kenya 10 p.m.

New Zealand vs ROC 10:30 p.m.

Friday, July 30

Quarterfinals

TBD 3:30 a.m.

TBD 4 a.m.

Quarterfinal 4:30 a.m.

Fiji vs TBD 5 a.m.

Quarterfinal 5:30 a.m.

France vs TBD 6 a.m.

Placing 8 p.m.

Placing 8:30 p.m.

TBD 9 p.m.

TBD 9:30 p.m.

Semifinal 10 p.m.

Semifinal 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 31

Placing 3:30 a.m.

Placing 4 a.m.

Bronze Medal 4:30 a.m.

Gold Medal 5 a.m.

