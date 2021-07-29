Olympic Women’s Rugby Glance

All Times GMT
Group A
|Country
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|New Zealand
|2
|0
|0
|4
|Britain
|1
|1
|0
|2
|ROC
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Kenya
|0
|2
|0
|0
Group B
|Country
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|France
|3
|0
|0
|6
|Fiji
|2
|1
|0
|4
|Canada
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Brazil
|0
|3
|0
|0
Group C
|Country
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|Australia
|2
|0
|0
|4
|United States
|2
|0
|0
|4
|China
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Japan
|0
|3
|0
|0
Thursday, July 29
France 12, Fiji 5
Canada 33, Brazil 0
United States 28, China 14
Australia 48, Japan 0
Britain 14, ROC 12
New Zealand 29, Kenya 7
Fiji 26, Canada 12
France 40, Brazil 5
Australia 26, China 10
United States 17, Japan 7
New Zealand 26, Britain 21
ROC 35, Kenya 12
Friday, July 30
Quarterfinals
Fiji 41, Brazil 5
France 31, Canada 0
China 29, Japan 0
Australia vs United States 0130 GMT
Britain vs Kenya 0200 GMT
New Zealand vs ROC 0230 GMT
TBD 0730 GMT
TBD 0800 GMT
Quarterfinal 0830 GMT
Fiji vs TBD 0900 GMT
Quarterfinal 0930 GMT
France vs TBD 1000 GMT
Saturday, July 31
Placing 0000 GMT
Placing 0030 GMT
TBD 0100 GMT
TBD 0130 GMT
Semifinal 0200 GMT
Semifinal 0230 GMT
Placing 0730 GMT
Placing 0800 GMT
Bronze Medal 0830 GMT
Gold Medal 0900 GMT
