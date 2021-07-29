Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Olympic Women’s Rugby Glance

The Associated Press
July 29, 2021 8:32 pm
< a min read
      

All Times GMT

Group A

Country W L T Pts
New Zealand 2 0 0 4
Britain 1 1 0 2
ROC 1 1 0 2
Kenya 0 2 0 0

Group B

Country W L T Pts
France 3 0 0 6
Fiji 2 1 0 4
Canada 1 2 0 2
Brazil 0 3 0 0

Group C

Country W L T Pts
Australia 2 0 0 4
United States 2 0 0 4
China 1 2 0 2
Japan 0 3 0 0

Thursday, July 29

France 12, Fiji 5

Canada 33, Brazil 0

United States 28, China 14

        Insight by Microsoft and ServiceNow: Experts from the State Department, Defense Logistics Agency and CISA will explore how innovation and security can happen in tandem in this free webinar.

Australia 48, Japan 0

Britain 14, ROC 12

New Zealand 29, Kenya 7

Fiji 26, Canada 12

France 40, Brazil 5

Australia 26, China 10

United States 17, Japan 7

New Zealand 26, Britain 21

        Read more: Sports News

ROC 35, Kenya 12

Friday, July 30

Quarterfinals

Fiji 41, Brazil 5

France 31, Canada 0

China 29, Japan 0

Australia vs United States 0130 GMT

Britain vs Kenya 0200 GMT

New Zealand vs ROC 0230 GMT

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

TBD 0730 GMT

TBD 0800 GMT

Quarterfinal 0830 GMT

Fiji vs TBD 0900 GMT

Quarterfinal 0930 GMT

France vs TBD 1000 GMT

Saturday, July 31

Placing 0000 GMT

Placing 0030 GMT

TBD 0100 GMT

TBD 0130 GMT

Semifinal 0200 GMT

Semifinal 0230 GMT

Placing 0730 GMT

Placing 0800 GMT

Bronze Medal 0830 GMT

Gold Medal 0900 GMT

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Knock, knock! Who's there? MWSS-171