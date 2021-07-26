Olympic Women’s Soccer Glance

All Times ET
Group E
|Country
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Britain
|2
|2
|0
|0
|3
|0
|4
|Canada
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|2
|3
|Japan
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|Chile
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|4
|0
Group F
|Country
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Brazil
|2
|1
|1
|0
|8
|3
|3
|Netherlands
|2
|1
|1
|0
|13
|6
|3
|China
|2
|0
|1
|1
|4
|9
|1
|Zambia
|2
|0
|1
|1
|7
|14
|1
Group G
|Country
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Sweden
|2
|2
|0
|0
|7
|2
|4
|Australia
|2
|1
|0
|1
|4
|5
|2
|United States
|2
|1
|0
|1
|6
|4
|2
|New Zealand
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|8
|0
Wednesday, July 21
Britain 2, Chile 0
Brazil 5, China 0
Sweden 3, United States 0
Japan 1, Canada 1
Netherlands 10, Zambia 3
Australia 2, New Zealand 1
Saturday, July 24
Canada 2, Chile 1
China 4, Zambia 4
Sweden 4, Australia 2
Britain 1, Japan 0
Netherlands 3, Brazil 3
United States 6, New Zealand 1
Tuesday, July 27
New Zealand vs Sweden 4 a.m.
United States vs Australia 4 a.m.
Chile vs Japan 7 a.m.
Canada vs Britain 7 a.m.
Netherlands vs China 7:30 a.m.
Brazil vs Zambia 7:30 a.m.
Friday, July 30
Quarterfinal 4 a.m.
Quarterfinal 5 a.m.
Quarterfinal 6 a.m.
Quarterfinal 7 a.m.
Monday, August 2
Semifinal 4 a.m.
Semifinal 7 a.m.
Thursday, August 5
Bronze Medal 4 a.m.
Gold Medal 10 p.m.
Friday, August 6
Medal Ceremony 1 a.m.
