Olympic Women’s Soccer Glance

All Times GMT
Group E
|Country
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Britain
|3
|2
|1
|0
|4
|1
|5
|Canada
|3
|1
|2
|0
|4
|3
|4
|Japan
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|3
|Chile
|3
|0
|0
|3
|1
|5
|0
Group F
|Country
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Brazil
|3
|2
|1
|0
|9
|3
|5
|Netherlands
|3
|2
|1
|0
|21
|8
|5
|China
|3
|0
|1
|2
|6
|17
|1
|Zambia
|3
|0
|1
|2
|7
|15
|1
Group G
|Country
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Sweden
|3
|3
|0
|0
|9
|2
|6
|Australia
|3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|5
|3
|United States
|3
|1
|1
|1
|6
|4
|3
|New Zealand
|3
|0
|0
|3
|2
|10
|0
Wednesday, July 21
Britain 2, Chile 0
Brazil 5, China 0
Sweden 3, United States 0
Japan 1, Canada 1
Netherlands 10, Zambia 3
Australia 2, New Zealand 1
Saturday, July 24
Canada 2, Chile 1
China 4, Zambia 4
Sweden 4, Australia 2
Britain 1, Japan 0
Netherlands 3, Brazil 3
United States 6, New Zealand 1
Tuesday, July 27
Sweden 2, New Zealand 0
United States 0, Australia 0
Japan 1, Chile 0
Canada 1, Britain 1
Netherlands 8, China 2
Brazil 1, Zambia 0
Friday, July 30
Quarterfinals
Canada vs Brazil 0800 GMT
Britain vs Australia 0900 GMT
Sweden vs Japan 1000 GMT
Netherlands vs United States 1100 GMT
Monday, August 2
Semifinal 0800 GMT
Semifinal 1100 GMT
Thursday, August 5
Bronze Medal 0800 GMT
Friday, August 6
Gold Medal 0200 GMT
