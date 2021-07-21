On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Olympic Women's Soccer Glance

The Associated Press
July 21, 2021
< a min read
      

All Times GMT

Group E

Country GP W D L GF GA Pts
Britain 1 1 0 0 2 0 2
Canada 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Japan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Chile 1 0 0 1 0 2 0

Group F

Country GP W D L GF GA Pts
Brazil 1 1 0 0 5 0 2
Netherlands 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Zambia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
China 1 0 0 1 0 5 0

Group G

Country GP W D L GF GA Pts
Australia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
New Zealand 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Sweden 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
United States 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Wednesday, July 21

Britain 2, Chile 0

Brazil 5, China 0

Sweden vs United States 0830 GMT

Japan vs Canada 1030 GMT

Zambia vs Netherlands 1100 GMT

Australia vs New Zealand 1130 GMT

Saturday, July 24

Chile vs Canada 0730 GMT

China vs Zambia 0800 GMT

Sweden vs Australia 0830 GMT

Japan vs Britain 1030 GMT

Netherlands vs Brazil 1100 GMT

New Zealand vs United States 1130 GMT

Tuesday, July 27

New Zealand vs Sweden 0800 GMT

United States vs Australia 0800 GMT

Chile vs Japan 1100 GMT

Canada vs Britain 1100 GMT

Netherlands vs China 1130 GMT

Brazil vs Zambia 1130 GMT

Friday, July 30

Quarterfinal 0800 GMT

Quarterfinal 0900 GMT

Quarterfinal 1000 GMT

Quarterfinal 1100 GMT

Monday, August 2

Semifinal 0800 GMT

Semifinal 1100 GMT

Thursday, August 5

Bronze Medal 0800 GMT

Friday, August 6

Gold Medal 0200 GMT

Medal Ceremony 0500 GMT

