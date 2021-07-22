Olympic Women’s Soccer Glance

All Times ET

Group E

Country GP W D L GF GA Pts Britain 1 1 0 0 2 0 2 Canada 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 Japan 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 Chile 1 0 0 1 0 2 0

Group F

Country GP W D L GF GA Pts Brazil 1 1 0 0 5 0 2 Netherlands 1 1 0 0 10 3 2 China 1 0 0 1 0 5 0 Zambia 1 0 0 1 3 10 0

Group G

Country GP W D L GF GA Pts Australia 1 1 0 0 2 1 2 Sweden 1 1 0 0 3 0 2 New Zealand 1 0 0 1 1 2 0 United States 1 0 0 1 0 3 0

Wednesday, July 21

Britain 2, Chile 0

Brazil 5, China 0

Sweden 3, United States 0

Japan 1, Canada 1

Netherlands 10, Zambia 3

Australia 2, New Zealand 1

Saturday, July 24

Chile vs Canada 3:30 a.m.

China vs Zambia 4 a.m.

Sweden vs Australia 4:30 a.m.

Japan vs Britain 6:30 a.m.

Netherlands vs Brazil 7 a.m.

New Zealand vs United States 7:30 a.m.

Tuesday, July 27

New Zealand vs Sweden 4 a.m.

United States vs Australia 4 a.m.

Chile vs Japan 7 a.m.

Canada vs Britain 7 a.m.

Netherlands vs China 7:30 a.m.

Brazil vs Zambia 7:30 a.m.

Friday, July 30

Quarterfinal 4 a.m.

Quarterfinal 5 a.m.

Quarterfinal 6 a.m.

Quarterfinal 7 a.m.

Monday, August 2

Semifinal 4 a.m.

Semifinal 7 a.m.

Thursday, August 5

Bronze Medal 4 a.m.

Gold Medal 10 p.m.

Friday, August 6

Medal Ceremony 1 a.m.

