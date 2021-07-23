Olympic Women’s Soccer Glance

All Times GMT
Group E
|Country
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Britain
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|Canada
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|Japan
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|Chile
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
Group F
|Country
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Brazil
|1
|1
|0
|0
|5
|0
|2
|Netherlands
|1
|1
|0
|0
|10
|3
|2
|China
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|5
|0
|Zambia
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|10
|0
Group G
|Country
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Australia
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|2
|Sweden
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|2
|New Zealand
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|United States
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|0
Wednesday, July 21
Britain 2, Chile 0
Brazil 5, China 0
Sweden 3, United States 0
Japan 1, Canada 1
Netherlands 10, Zambia 3
Australia 2, New Zealand 1
Saturday, July 24
Chile vs Canada 0730 GMT
China vs Zambia 0800 GMT
Sweden vs Australia 0830 GMT
Japan vs Britain 1030 GMT
Netherlands vs Brazil 1100 GMT
New Zealand vs United States 1130 GMT
Tuesday, July 27
New Zealand vs Sweden 0800 GMT
United States vs Australia 0800 GMT
Chile vs Japan 1100 GMT
Canada vs Britain 1100 GMT
Netherlands vs China 1130 GMT
Brazil vs Zambia 1130 GMT
Friday, July 30
Quarterfinal 0800 GMT
Quarterfinal 0900 GMT
Quarterfinal 1000 GMT
Quarterfinal 1100 GMT
Monday, August 2
Semifinal 0800 GMT
Semifinal 1100 GMT
Thursday, August 5
Bronze Medal 0800 GMT
Friday, August 6
Gold Medal 0200 GMT
Medal Ceremony 0500 GMT
