Olympic Women’s Water Polo Glance

All Times ET
Group A
|Country
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Australia
|2
|0
|0
|4
|23
|17
|Spain
|2
|0
|0
|4
|43
|14
|Netherlands
|0
|1
|0
|0
|12
|15
|South Africa
|0
|1
|0
|0
|4
|29
|Canada
|0
|2
|0
|0
|15
|22
Group B
|Country
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|United States
|2
|0
|0
|4
|37
|11
|ROC
|1
|0
|1
|3
|28
|27
|Hungary
|0
|0
|1
|1
|10
|10
|Japan
|0
|1
|0
|0
|4
|25
|China
|0
|2
|0
|0
|24
|30
Saturday, July 24
United States 25, Japan 4
Australia 8, Canada 5
Spain 29, South Africa 4
ROC 18, China 17
Monday, July 26
United States 12, China 7
ROC 10, Hungary 10
Australia 15, Netherlands 12
Spain 14, Canada 10
Wednesday, July 28
Hungary vs United States 1 a.m.
Canada vs South Africa 2:30 a.m.
China vs Japan 5:20 a.m.
Netherlands vs Spain 6:50 a.m.
Friday, July 30
South Africa vs Netherlands 1 a.m.
United States vs ROC 2:30 a.m.
Japan vs Hungary 5:20 a.m.
Spain vs Australia 6:50 a.m.
Sunday, August 1
Hungary vs China 1 a.m.
Netherlands vs Canada 2:30 a.m.
ROC vs Japan 5:20 a.m.
Australia vs South Africa 6:50 a.m.
Tuesday, August 3
Quarterfinal 1 a.m.
Quarterfinal 2:30 a.m.
Quarterfinal 5:20 a.m.
Quarterfinal 6:50 a.m.
Thursday, August 5
TBD 1 a.m.
Semifinal 2:30 a.m.
TBD 5:20 a.m.
Semifinal 6:50 a.m.
Friday, August 6
Placing 8:30 p.m.
Placing 10 p.m.
Saturday, August 7
Bronze Medal 12:40 a.m.
Gold Medal 3:30 a.m.
Medal Ceremony 5:10 a.m.
