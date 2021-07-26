Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Olympic Women’s Water Polo Glance

The Associated Press
July 26, 2021 9:00 pm
< a min read
      

All Times ET

Group A

Country W L T Pts GF GA
Australia 2 0 0 4 23 17
Spain 2 0 0 4 43 14
Netherlands 0 1 0 0 12 15
South Africa 0 1 0 0 4 29
Canada 0 2 0 0 15 22

Group B

Country W L T Pts GF GA
United States 2 0 0 4 37 11
ROC 1 0 1 3 28 27
Hungary 0 0 1 1 10 10
Japan 0 1 0 0 4 25
China 0 2 0 0 24 30

Saturday, July 24

United States 25, Japan 4

Australia 8, Canada 5

Spain 29, South Africa 4

        Insight by ThunderCat Technology and Dell Technologies: Learn different ways agencies are taking more advantage of AI and ML tools to help exceed mission expectations by downloading this exclusive e-book.

ROC 18, China 17

Monday, July 26

United States 12, China 7

ROC 10, Hungary 10

Australia 15, Netherlands 12

Spain 14, Canada 10

Wednesday, July 28

Hungary vs United States 1 a.m.

Canada vs South Africa 2:30 a.m.

China vs Japan 5:20 a.m.

        Read more: Sports News

Netherlands vs Spain 6:50 a.m.

Friday, July 30

South Africa vs Netherlands 1 a.m.

United States vs ROC 2:30 a.m.

Japan vs Hungary 5:20 a.m.

Spain vs Australia 6:50 a.m.

Sunday, August 1

Hungary vs China 1 a.m.

Netherlands vs Canada 2:30 a.m.

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

ROC vs Japan 5:20 a.m.

Australia vs South Africa 6:50 a.m.

Tuesday, August 3

Quarterfinal 1 a.m.

Quarterfinal 2:30 a.m.

Quarterfinal 5:20 a.m.

Quarterfinal 6:50 a.m.

Thursday, August 5

TBD 1 a.m.

Semifinal 2:30 a.m.

TBD 5:20 a.m.

Semifinal 6:50 a.m.

Friday, August 6

Placing 8:30 p.m.

Placing 10 p.m.

Saturday, August 7

Bronze Medal 12:40 a.m.

Gold Medal 3:30 a.m.

Medal Ceremony 5:10 a.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Army 1st Lt. Amber English wins gold in Tokyo