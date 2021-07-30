On Air: Leaders & Legends
Orioles send reliever Shawn Armstrong to Rays for cash

The Associated Press
July 30, 2021 12:31 pm
BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles traded right-hander Shawn Armstrong to the Tampa Bay Rays for cash on Friday.

The right-handed reliever has spent parts of seven seasons in the majors. Armstrong has an 8.55 ERA in 20 appearances with the Orioles this season and was with Triple-A Norfolk at the time of the deal.

The Rays have been both buyers and sellers ahead of Friday’s trade deadline, acquiring slugger Nelson Cruz from the Minnesota Twins and shipping right-hander Diego Castillo to the Seattle Mariners for reliever JT Chargois and a minor league infielder.

Tampa Bay entered Friday trailing first-place Boston by 1 1/2 games in the AL East and leading the AL wild-card race.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

