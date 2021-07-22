Orlando City 2, Philadelphia 1

|Philadelphia
|0
|1
|—
|1
|Orlando City
|1
|1
|—
|2
First Half_1, Orlando City, Michel, 3 (Pereyra), 10th minute.
Second Half_2, Orlando City, Perea, 2 (Nani), 59th; 3, Philadelphia, Przybylko, 5 (Mbaizo), 68th.
Goalies_Philadelphia, Matt Freese, Joe Bendik; Orlando City, Pedro Gallese, Mason Stajduhar.
Yellow Cards_Pereyra, Orlando City, 45th; Santos, Philadelphia, 56th; Michel, Orlando City, 78th.
Referee_Alan Kelly. Assistant Referees_Jeremy Hanson, Eric Weisbrod, Jose Carlos Rivero. 4th Official_Kevin Broadley.
___
Lineups
Philadelphia_Matt Freese; Jack Elliott, Jakob Glesnes, Olivier Mbaizo, Kai Wagner; Alejandro Bedoya (Jack McGlynn, 88th), Daniel Gazdag (Leon Maximilian Flach, 70th), Jose Martinez, Jamiro Monteiro (Paxten Aaronson, 90th+1); Kacper Przybylko, Sergio Santos (Quinn Sullivan, 70th).
Orlando City_Pedro Gallese; Robin Jansson, Joao Moutinho, Rodrigo Schlegel, Kyle Smith; Nani (Alexander Alvarado, 83rd), Andres Perea, Mauricio Pereyra (Antonio Carlos, 73rd), Oriol Rosell (Joey Dezart, 79th); Benji Michel (Tesho Akindele, 78th), Chris Mueller (Silvester Van der Water, 73rd).
