Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Orlando City 2, Philadelphia 1

The Associated Press
July 22, 2021 10:42 pm
< a min read
      
Philadelphia 0 1 1
Orlando City 1 1 2

First Half_1, Orlando City, Michel, 3 (Pereyra), 10th minute.

Second Half_2, Orlando City, Perea, 2 (Nani), 59th; 3, Philadelphia, Przybylko, 5 (Mbaizo), 68th.

Goalies_Philadelphia, Matt Freese, Joe Bendik; Orlando City, Pedro Gallese, Mason Stajduhar.

Yellow Cards_Pereyra, Orlando City, 45th; Santos, Philadelphia, 56th; Michel, Orlando City, 78th.

        Insight by Tableau: Learn about the factors that are important for agencies to improving customer experience by downloading this exclusive executive briefing.

Referee_Alan Kelly. Assistant Referees_Jeremy Hanson, Eric Weisbrod, Jose Carlos Rivero. 4th Official_Kevin Broadley.

___

Lineups

Philadelphia_Matt Freese; Jack Elliott, Jakob Glesnes, Olivier Mbaizo, Kai Wagner; Alejandro Bedoya (Jack McGlynn, 88th), Daniel Gazdag (Leon Maximilian Flach, 70th), Jose Martinez, Jamiro Monteiro (Paxten Aaronson, 90th+1); Kacper Przybylko, Sergio Santos (Quinn Sullivan, 70th).

Orlando City_Pedro Gallese; Robin Jansson, Joao Moutinho, Rodrigo Schlegel, Kyle Smith; Nani (Alexander Alvarado, 83rd), Andres Perea, Mauricio Pereyra (Antonio Carlos, 73rd), Oriol Rosell (Joey Dezart, 79th); Benji Michel (Tesho Akindele, 78th), Chris Mueller (Silvester Van der Water, 73rd).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Ima Black, widow of namesake of USS Delbert D. Black, celebrates 100th Birthday with a helicopter ride