Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Padres’ Cronenworth hits for cycle against the Nationals

The Associated Press
July 16, 2021 10:09 pm
< a min read
      

WASHINGTON (AP) — San Diego Padres second baseman Jake Cronenworth hit for the cycle for the first time in his major league career Friday night against the Washington Nationals.

After lining out in the first inning, Cronenworth had a two-run double in the second, an RBI triple in the third, a solo homer in the fifth and an infield single against the shift in the sixth.

Cronenworth’s cycle was the third in Padres’ history, following Matt Kemp (2015) and Wil Myers (2017).

Charlie Blackmon of the Rockies is the only other player to hit for the cycle against the Nationals (2005-present), accomplishing the feat on the final day of the 2018 season.

        Insight by HackerOne: Download this exclusive e-book and learn how the idea of a “good hacker” program began in the federal community and soon expanded once agencies started seeing the value and benefits.

The 27-year-old Cronenworth is batting .276 with 12 home runs and 34 RBIs.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USS America conducts flight operations in the Solomon Sea