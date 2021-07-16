Trending:
Padres place rookie left-hander Ryan Weathers on IL

The Associated Press
July 16, 2021 7:43 pm
< a min read
      

WASHINGTON (AP) — The San Diego Padres placed rookie left-hander Ryan Weathers on the 10-day injured list with right ankle inflammation.

The move is retroactive to July 13. The Padres, who opened a three-game series in Washington against the Nationals on Friday, did not immediately make a corresponding move.

Weathers was injured Sunday against the Colorado Rockies when he fielded Jon Gray’s sacrifice bunt, ran to tag him and landed awkwardly on his right leg. He fell to the ground in pain. After a few moments on the ground, he had to be helped from the field.

The team said Weathers suffered bruising in the back of the ankle around the Achilles tendon. He had been wearing a walking boot, but has since thrown without it.

Prior to the Friday’s game, manager Jayce Tingler said right-hander Yu Darvish (left hip inflammation) is progressing and the plan is for Darvish to start Monday at Atlanta.

