On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. hurt on slide, leaves game

The Associated Press
July 30, 2021 11:30 pm
< a min read
      

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. of the San Diego Padres appeared to injure his left shoulder sliding awkwardly into third base against the Colorado Rockies on Friday night and left the game.

Tatis, the NL starting shortstop in the All-Star Game, singled and advanced on Manny Machado’s sharp grounder to third baseman Ryan McMahon, who came up with the ball but then had it pop out of his glove and roll behind him into short left-field. Tatis made a dash for third but shortstop Brendan Rodgers ran toward third, took the throw from McMahon and tagged out the sliding Tatis.

Tatis slid awkwardly over the bag and crumbled in pain a few feet away, bringing a hush over Petco Park. Manager Jayce Tingler and a trainer helped Tatis off the field as he winced in pain, holding his left arm. The trainer was holding Tatis’ upper arm/shoulder.

Tatis suffered a partially dislocated left shoulder on a violent swing April 5 against San Francisco and went on the injured list.

        Insight by Tableau: Learn about the factors that are important for agencies to improving customer experience by downloading this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Seattle area law enforcement officers train with US Coast Guard