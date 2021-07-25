Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Padres to face Marlins on the road

The Associated Press
July 25, 2021 3:05 am
1 min read
      

San Diego Padres (58-43, third in the NL West) vs. Miami Marlins (42-57, fifth in the NL East)

Miami; Sunday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Yu Darvish (7-4, 3.09 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 128 strikeouts) Marlins: TBD

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres travel to face the Miami Marlins on Sunday.

        Insight by Sprinklr: Learn how GSA is improving customer experiencing by registering for this free webinar.

The Marlins are 23-23 on their home turf. Miami is slugging .368 as a unit. Adam Duvall leads the club with a .488 slugging percentage, including 32 extra-base hits and 22 home runs.

The Padres have gone 25-24 away from home. San Diego’s lineup has 122 home runs this season, Fernando Tatis Jr. leads the club with 30 homers.

The Marlins won the last meeting 3-2. Braxton Garrett notched his first victory and Miguel Rojas went 2-for-4 for Miami. Tim Hill took his fifth loss for San Diego.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jesus Aguilar leads the Marlins with 70 RBIs and is batting .261.

Tatis Jr. leads the Padres with 48 extra base hits and is batting .292.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 3-7, .221 batting average, 4.64 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

Padres: 5-5, .256 batting average, 3.48 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Trevor Rogers: (back), Cody Poteet: (knee), Pablo Lopez: (rotator cuff), Elieser Hernandez: (quad), Daniel Castano: (shoulder), Jeff Brigham: (undisclosed), Jesus Sanchez: (covid-19 protocols), Garrett Cooper: (elbow), Jose Devers: (shoulder), Jazz Chisholm Jr.: (shoulder), Jon Berti: (concussion).

        Read more: Sports News

Padres: Trey Wingenter: (elbow), Taylor Williams: (knee), Matt Strahm: (knee), Nick Ramirez: (rotator cuff), Adrian Morejon: (left forearm), Dinelson Lamet: (forearm), Keone Kela: (right forearm), Javy Guerra: (right elbow), Mike Clevinger: (elbow), Jose Castillo: (undisclosed), Michel Baez: (right elbow), Dan Altavilla: (elbow), Jorge Ona: (right elbow).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Army Gen. Hokanson thanks Guard members for support fighting the Bootleg Fire in Oregon