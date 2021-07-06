On Air: Federal Tech Talk
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Paris Saint-Germain signs Morocco right-back Achraf Hakimi

The Associated Press
July 6, 2021 1:30 pm
< a min read
      

PARIS (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain bolstered its defense by signing Morocco right-back Achraf Hakimi from Inter Milan on Tuesday.

PSG, which is reportedly set to sign former Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos and Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, said the 22-year-old defender signed a five-year deal until the end of June 2026.

The Madrid-born Hakimi came through Real Madrid’s youth academy then played for the Spanish club before being sent on loan for two seasons to Borussia Dortmund.

Hakimi joined Inter Milan in 2020, tallying seven goals and 10 assists to help the team win the Serie A title.

        Insight by Cornerstone: Learn about agencies' continued development of their human resources programs by downloading the results of this exclusive survey.

He started his international career in 2016 and played at the 2018 World Cup.

PSG finished second to champions Lille in the French league last season.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|6 Microsoft Teams Collaboratorium:...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

State Department delivers 1.5 million Moderna vaccine doses to El Salvador