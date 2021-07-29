Trending:
Patino expected to start as Rays host the Yankees

The Associated Press
July 29, 2021 3:05 am
2 min read
      

New York Yankees (53-47, third in the AL East) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (60-42, second in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Thursday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Gerrit Cole (10-5, 2.74 ERA, .97 WHIP, 166 strikeouts) Rays: Luis Patino (1-2, 5.26 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 28 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays +120, Yankees -138; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Aaron Judge and the Yankees will take on the Rays Thursday.

The Rays are 30-20 on their home turf. Tampa Bay is averaging 4.6 RBIs per game this season. Austin Meadows leads the team with 71 total runs batted in.

The Yankees are 26-24 on the road. New York has hit 127 home runs as a team this season. Aaron Judge leads the club with 21, averaging one every 15.2 at-bats.

The Yankees won the last meeting 3-1. Chad Green earned his fourth victory and Judge went 1-for-3 with an RBI for New York. Pete Fairbanks registered his fourth loss for Tampa Bay.

TOP PERFORMERS: Meadows leads the Rays with 42 extra base hits and is batting .238.

Judge leads the Yankees with 34 extra base hits and is slugging .517.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 6-4, .247 batting average, 3.26 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Yankees: 7-3, .244 batting average, 2.98 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

INJURIES: Rays: Ryan Thompson: (shoulder), Chaz Roe: (shoulder), Cody Reed: (thumb), Colin Poche: (elbow), Collin McHugh: (arm), Tyler Glasnow: (elbow), J.P. Feyereisen: (shoulder), Oliver Drake: (forearm), Yonny Chirinos: (elbow), Jalen Beeks: (elbow), Chris Archer: (forearm), Nick Anderson: (elbow), Nelson Cruz: (foot).

Yankees: Luis Severino: (elbow), Clarke Schmidt: (elbow), Wandy Peralta: (covid-19), Darren O’Day: (hamstring), Corey Kluber: (shoulder), Michael King: (finger), John King: (shoulder), Yoendrys Gomez: (covid-19 protocols), Tim Locastro: (knee), Aaron Hicks: (left wrist), Clint Frazier: (vertigo), Miguel Andujar: (wrist), Trey Amburgey: (hamstring), Luke Voit: (knee), Chris Gittens: (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

